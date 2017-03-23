Not good, New York: Carmelo Anthony buries Phil Jackson's beloved triangle

The boss always gets what the boss wants. The Knicks have reverted back to the triangle, full-time , at the demand of Phil Jackson, who sees it as the cure for whatever ails the team. All the good things Jeff Hornacek had installed, which worked in Phoenix? That’s gone. That’s just how it is, and the Knicks will have to deal with it. Carmelo Anthony, specifically, is not thrilled with this situation. He pretty much buried it on Thursday, when talking about how the Knicks fell apart over the course of the season.

“I think everybody was trying to figure everything out, what was going to work, what wasn’t going to work,’’ Anthony said in the locker room at the former Delta Center. “Early in the season, we were winning games, went on a little winning streak we had. We were playing a certain way. We went away from that, started playing another way. Everybody was trying to figure out: Should we go back to the way we were playing, or try to do something different?’’ Anthony suggested he liked the Hornacek way. “I thought earlier we were playing faster and more free-flow throughout the course of the game,’’ Anthony said. “We kind of slowed down, started settling it down. Not as fast. The pace slowed down for us — something we had to make an adjustment on the fly with limited practice time, in the course of a game. Once you get into the season, it’s hard to readjust a whole system.’’

So, no big deal, just the franchise cornerstone complaining about changes that are built around the central philosophy of the head of basketball operations, who rammed those concepts down the team’s throat. Oh, and that franchise cornerstone has a no-trade clause. Yup, everything’s great in New York.

The idea behind the Triangle, according to the Post, is that Jackson claimed it would help improve the defense with how it’s designed, to limit transition scores for the opponent. The head of the Knicks’ defense, of course, isn’t Hornacek, but longtime triangle disciple Kurt Rambis who, by the way, was installed specifically by Jackson. As I wrote about in February, the Knicks’ problem isn’t offense, it’s the defense .

So how has moving to the Triangle the past two months helped the defense?

Here’s a shocker, it hasn’t.

The Triangle hasn't changed the offense hardly at all, but the defense, which it was supposed to help, has gotten worse.

The Knicks’ offense is about the same as it was, which is basically “fine.” The defense has gotten worse. So either Jackson’s theorem that the triangle will fix the defense is inherently wrong, or the Knicks’ defensive personnel is so bad the triangle won’t fix it anyway.

Jackson keeps watching his ideas, his decisions, his roster investments, and his coaching plans fail in the modern NBA, and continues to say, like a politician in the face of a recall, “if they would just run things perfectly my way, it would all work!”

It’s nonsense. It’s not working. It hasn’t worked. It’s not going to work.

So how much longer are we going to keep this up with Jackson at the helm of the most prominent basketball team in the world’s largest market?