Nothing Big Easy About It: Pelicans struggle in DeMarcus Cousins' debut

So, not a great start for Boogie and the Brow.

The New Orleans Pelicans kicked off a new era in the Big Easy with a Large Difficulty against the Houston Rockets, losing 129-99 in the debut of DeMarcus Cousins alongside Anthony Davis. The Rockets shot 20-of-51 from 3-point range, had a 121 offensive rating and pretty much looked like the dominant team they’ve been all year. The Pelicans, meanwhile, were all sorts of bad, as you’d expect from their first game with a franchise-changing player like Cousins.

So what happened? Here’s a look at Fire and Ice’s first-game.

New team, same result for DeMarcus Cousins. USATSI

TAKEAWAYS