Nowitzki known as 'Uncle Dirk' to patients of children's hospital in Dallas

Almost every single player in the NBA at some point donates his time and possibly even money to a charitable cause he believes in. Superstar players especially take great pride in their charity work.

But while teams send out press releases touting a player's charitable activity or donation, many players give back to the community on their own, with little or no fanfare. And that is exactly what Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki has been doing for the past decade.

Around the holidays, Nowitzki has been visiting patients at the Children's Medical Center in Dallas all on his own. He arranges these visits with the hospital's director of child life and social work but he doesn't publicize it in any way. Nowitzki simply wants to spread some holiday cheer and goes by the moniker "Uncle Dirk" as he brings joy to young patients who are often dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

However this year, Nowitzki relented and allowed the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend to shadow him during his visit. The result is a very heartwarming tale and a small glimpse at the truly special person Nowitzki is.

Here is a small excerpt from Townsend's story (do read the whole thing -- it is excellent):

Evan, 9, is first on this year's list for good reason. He's about to have surgery. In fact, it's been delayed 10 minutes after word came of Uncle Dirk's arrival. Outside Evan's room, surgical transport team members, waiting with a gurney, smile while Uncle Dirk slips on latex gloves. Before entering each room, Uncle Dirk wants to know the child's name and things he or she likes to do. "Where's my man Evan?" Uncle Dirk says, entering the room. Evan is sitting up in bed, waiting, wide-eyed. Evan is given two wrapped packages. Evan soon learns that Uncle Dirk not only likes to see the gifts being unwrapped, but contents removed from boxes and tried. Beaming Evan thanks Uncle Dirk while donning his new silver Beats headphones. "I'll tell you what, Dirk," Evan's mother says. "He hasn't had a smile all day, so thank you for making him smile. We were a little bummed because we thought we might miss you."

The Dallas Morning News also shot video of Nowtizki's visit:

Nowitzki has been dealing with an Achilles injury this season and has played in only five games. Because of this injury and the fact that he is 38 years old, Nowitzki is considering retiring after this season. And while Father Time might have caught up with Nowitzki on the court, stories like this reinforces that no matter how his career comes to an end, he will always be one of the greats.