Nuggets' Nikola Jokic used to drink three liters of Coca-Cola every day
That's one kind of Coke addiction
Denver Nuggets rising star Nikola Jokic has transformed his body in the past few years. In an interview with ESPN's Zach Lowe, he gave Nuggets strength and conditioning coaches Steve Hess and Felipe Eichenberger credit for this. Surely, the twice-daily workout sessions he did with them helped, but Jokic also mentioned another lifestyle change that couldn't have hurt:
Is it true you used to drink a gallon of Coca-Cola every day?
Yeah. Maybe three liters or so. It was a lot.
How early in the morning did you take your first hit?
Never in the morning, because we had practices in the morning, and I could never drink before. But after practice, it was glass after glass. I couldn't stop.
Ever dabble now, or have you totally kicked it?
I haven't had any in the last one-and-a-half years. On my flight to come to Denver, I had my last Coke ever.
Any withdrawal headaches?
No. Nothing. It was easy. It felt really good, actually. It was good to know I didn't need it.
Congratulations to Jokic! Giving up soda can be difficult, and he did it cold turkey. That probably helped him get through those two-a-day workouts in Denver before his rookie season. When he makes his first All-Star team, he should have a Coke in celebration.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Thomas dominates, this time with passing
The Celtics star seemed like he had a point to prove on Tuesday
-
Sixers' Covington beats Wolves at buzzer
Robert Covington plays hero in this one
-
Hawks almost traded Millsap twice
The three-time All-Star could be on the move
-
Warriors to break ground on SF arena
Kevin Durant will be at the ceremony on Jan. 17
-
Millsap says his heart is in Atlanta
Millsap wants to stay but the decision could be taken out of his hands
-
Giannis had to look up Kidd's NBA career
The Bucks' franchise player found out about his coach by looking up his statistics in anger...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre