Oakley won't forgive Dolan: Swimming pool's full of water, takes a while to drain

Former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley may have spoken to Knicks owner James Dolan on Monday, but that doesn't mean he's ready to forgive him for banning him from Madison Square Garden for life after being ejected from the arena and arrested last week. In an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN Radio on Tuesday, Oakley explained his unwillingness to accept Dolan's invitation back to the Garden in the most Oak way possible, via the New York Post's Marc Berman:

"Right now, no. I told him [Monday]," Oakley said. "I want to have a press conference and I want him to apologize to me and the fans. They've had my back and they've felt the pain. I really appreciate the people all around who've had my back." ... "The swimming pool is still full of water," Oakley said Tuesday. "It takes a while for it to drain."

Oakley is one of the most quotable players in NBA history, and here's another example. He could have said that he has a longstanding feud with Dolan that won't be resolved by one conference call coordinated by Michael Jordan and Adam Silver, and that he is deeply hurt by how the organization he worked so hard for has marginalized him. He could have said that reconciliation is possible at some point, but being kicked out by a team of security guards was still too fresh in his mind. Instead, he said that the swimming pool is still full of water, and it takes a while to drain. This is part of why he's so beloved in New York.