Omri Casspi breaks thumb in Pelicans debut, out 4-6 weeks

Omri Casspi’s New Orleans Pelicans debut didn’t go as planned. The forward scored 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes, but broke his right thumb when he tried to steal the ball from Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, per Pelicans.com’s Jim Eichenhofer. He is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

From ESPN’s Justin Verrier:

“It sucks,” Casspi said. “Shoot, we can’t catch a break. But it is what it is. Hopefully it’s going to heal faster than the projections and I’m back playing.” … “I looked at my thumb and it just swelled up real fast,” he said. “I kept playing, and we just figured, ‘Let’s do an X-ray, just to make sure there’s nothing there.’ Shoot, it is what it is.” … “It’s unfortunate, man,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “My guy can’t catch a break. He really can’t.”

This is obviously rough news for Casspi, who would have had a bigger role with the Pelicans than he had with the Sacramento Kings. He is in a contract year, and a strong stint in New Orleans could help his value. That can still happen, but he won’t have much time to shake off the rust or get used to his new teammates before a potential postseason appearance.

The news also hurts the Pelicans’ chances of making the playoffs. Casspi is one of their few floor spacers, and his ability to play both forward positions makes them more versatile. New Orleans is not a deep team, and has some ground to make up in order to get the eighth spot it is chasing. With Casspi out, there is even less margin for error.