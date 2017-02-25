Omri Casspi catches a bad twist of NBA fate as Pelicans reportedly set to waive him

On top of the fact that the Pelicans snagged DeMarcus Cousins for an unproven rookie in Buddy Hield, two veteran role players in Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway, and a protected first-round pick, New Orleans also landed veteran forward Omri Casspi. Casspi was the cherry on the Boogie sundae, a versatile forward who can shoot -- something the Pelicans badly need, especially with two big men like Cousins and Anthony Davis on the floor.

But in his first game with the Pelicans, Casspi broke his thumb . It’s expected to keep him out four to six weeks, which is effectively all of the remaining season. Now, to top it all off, The Vertical reports that the Pelicans will waive Casspi and sign veteran guard Reggie Williams.

Omri Casspi is reportedly set to be waived by New Orleans. USATSI

This is one of those times when, if you take the time, you realize how little of some players’ careers are really up to them. Casspi has been a rare bright spot for the Kings over the past few seasons. He can shoot, he plays hard, he never dogs it. But he fell out of favor with Dave Joerger and entirely disappeared from the rotation for stretches earlier this year. The team clearly did not have long-term plans for him with all the wings they’ve acquired, yet did not find a home for him. They just let him dangle in the quagmire that was that roster.

They deal him, and he plays well in the opener -- being the only one on the team used to playing with Cousins -- and then he gets injured. You can’t fault the Pelicans; they’ve got to try and make the playoffs now and can’t wait for Casspi to get back. If it were two weeks, sure. But there just isn’t time -- the playoffs begin 49 days from Sunday.

So they let him go. Casspi still gets paid. This isn’t the NFL where your injury can cost you your livelihood. But much like Mario Chalmers last year with Memphis, it means that he’s adrift. Casspi, if he were to recover faster than expected, is still eligible to be picked up for the playoffs, but it seems like a long shot.

Casspi should have been dealt a while back. The guy the Kings wound up giving most of his minutes to, Matt Barnes, was waived by the Kings after the Cousins trade.

But it does remind you that while the money is awesome, if you’re not a star player you don’t have much say in your fate in the NBA.