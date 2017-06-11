One of the tracks on Metta World Peace's new album is called 'Hennessy at halftime'

Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, has made some questionable decisions in his NBA career. To his credit, it appears that as his tenure winds down (yes, he was on the Lakers roster last season, and he actually got some playing time while they were in full tank mode), he's owning up to the mistakes of his youth.

World Peace has already admitted that he used to drink alcohol during games in his first three seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

"I used to drink Hennessy ... at halftime," Artest said in an interview with the Sporting News back in 2009. "I [kept it] in my locker. I'd just walk to the liquor store and get it."

Now, he has immortalized that image forever with a track called "Hennessy at Halftime" on his new album, "Where We At."

Had to do a quick album for iTunes ..

Where We At by Metta Worldhttps://t.co/m6DGwsENJP pic.twitter.com/fjKNBmu7Jj — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) June 11, 2017

You can say what you want about Metta World Peace, but you have to admit that he does not shy away from his controversial past. He's been a major advocate for mental health awareness in the latter portion of his career, so perhaps he feels that publicizing his own issues will help people feel more comfortable with their own problems and seek help.

Judging by the length (1:28) and the track preview on iTunes (just the words "This is Hennessy at halftime" repeated over and over), it appears that the song is more of an interlude. It begs the question ... on a 12-track album, why not put "Hennessy at Halftime" at ... well ... halftime -- as track No. 6?

I guess that would require some insight on the inner workings of the mind of Metta World Peace, which unfortunately I cannot provide.

Wink of the CBS eye to BSO