Optimistic new Warrior Matt Barnes gets court date moved until after NBA Finals
The new Warriors forward wants to be there if the team makes the Finals
Matt Barnes had a court date scheduled that would fall in the middle of this season’s NBA Finals. When Barnes was with the Sacramento Kings, this clearly wouldn’t have been a problem. But now he’s a member of the Warriors, and most would say the team has a pretty good shot of making the Finals this season.
Barnes appeared in court Friday for an arraignment stemming from assault charges from a fight at a nightclub in New York in December. According to reports, Barnes’ attorney made sure to change the court date until after the Finals.
Well, well, well. You join a winning team and suddenly you’re moving court dates? This could be the new “The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead” meme if they don’t make the Finals: “Matt Barnes’ lawyer moved the court date.”
Joking aside, this was an important move for the Warriors, who will need Barnes’ depth for their playoff run -- particularly if Kevin Durant continues to miss games due to his knee injury.
More concerning for the Warriors than the court date is the reason he’ll be there -- Barnes allegedly choked a woman and then punched her boyfriend during the altercation. Always been known as something of a hothead both on and off the court, Barnes will have to keep himself under control with his new team.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Jack out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
The veteran guard was signed just last week
-
Cavs set NBA record for 3s in a game
It was raining threes in Atlanta
-
Three key playoff defenders
The Celtics, Spurs and Grizzlies will count on these guys when the playoffs begin
-
Isaiah: Magic will bring star to Lakers
The All-Star is confident in Magic's ability
-
Fultz thinks he can be best ever
The Washington guard won't be satisfied with just a good career
-
NBA mulling All-Star changes
Commissioner says changes could be coming for All-Star game
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre