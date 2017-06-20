Pacers or nothing: Indianapolis store giving away all Paul George merchandise for free

There have long been whispers and rumblings about Paul George's displeasure with the Indiana Pacers, and his interest in going back home to California to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But according to a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski, it appears those were more than just rumors, as George has told the Pacers that he will not re-sign with the team after next season, and his preferred destination once he hits free agency is the Lakers.

This set off a frenzy of action, as teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, are weighing trade offers to try and poach George before the Pacers lose him for nothing in 2018.

While that hasn't happened for the Pacers just yet, just the report that George wants to leave town has cost one Indianapolis retailer, which decided to give away all their PG-13 merchandise for free.

We made a couple of updates to the website. Have at it. #byepg13 A post shared by The Shop (@theshopindy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

No, this wasn't some sort of prank. The shirts and hats really were completely free. Via Bleacher Report:

"We knew that we probably weren't going to sell those T-shirts anymore now that he's leaving the team," said Hillary Brown, the manager of The Shop. "We just wanted to give it away. It's something that we've done in the past as well. If we have a T-shirt that we know isn't going to sell, we just give it away." On the website, customers would only need to pay the $5 shipping fee. At the store, they could grab a hat hanging on a hook outside the front door, or a shirt folded up on the counter, without a dime dropped. "In store, they were completely, 100 percent free," Brown said. "We didn't have that many left to begin with. Once we put them out for free, they went very fast, before the afternoon was over."

Well, Pacers fans might never get to see Paul George play another game with their team, but at least some of them got a free shirt. And you can't beat free shirts.