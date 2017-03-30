Pacers' Paul George says he 'can't wait' for Lance Stephenson's return

Paul George has been down in the dumps. Despite an impressive March, in which he’s averaged 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per night, the Pacers are just 6-9 in the month, and have slid down to eighth in the Eastern Conference due to the Heat holding the tiebreaker between the two teams.

Earlier in the month, George noted he was jealous of the Celtics’ chemistry, and Tuesday night he criticized his team for having “no winning pride.” But sometimes, all it takes is one thing to turn your mood around. Apparently, the Pacers planning to sign Lance Stephenson was that one thing for Paul George. The All-Star forward is excited to once again share the court with his former teammate. Via the Indy Star:

George, who played alongside Stephenson the first four years of his career, said he is eager to play with one of his closest friends in the NBA again. “We had a special memories,” George said after the Pacers’ loss. “We’ve definitely got a bond on that court. Hopefully we pick up where we left off. He’s excited. He’s always considered Indiana home, so he’s very excited to play with me and us again. This is where he made his name and made his mark. He’s got that in the back of his mind. He definitely thinks he can help this team.” “Lance is a ball player and he’s a guy that fits right in,” George said. “I think one area that we need and we’re lacking is a shot creator and a playmaker (in the second unit) and you’ve got a guy that can do both of those.” “I, for sure, can’t wait for him to get back in that jersey,” George said. “I know Indiana and the fans are going to enjoy him back in that jersey, too.”

It seems like so long ago, but just four years ago, George, Stephenson, and the Pacers came within one game of reaching the NBA Finals. The year after that, the duo helped the Pacers clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference, and again push the Heat in the ECF.

The Pacers don’t have the other pieces on this squad necessary to make a deep run in the postseason, and Stephenson hasn’t been the same player he was in Indiana, but given their friendship and the positive memories he brings back, it’s easy to see why George would be excited about this move. Even if Stephenson doesn’t help the Pacers win many basketball games, he’ll certainly help make George feel more comfortable for however long he stays in Indiana.