Pacers reportedly to sign Lance Stephenson to 3-year deal after waiving Stuckey

The Pacers waived Rodney Stuckey on Wednesday, and they are wasting no time in looking to fill the roster spot. waiving opened up. As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the team is looking to bring back an old friend: Lance Stephenson. According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, it has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal -- the first two years are guaranteed, and there is a team option on the third season.

Stephenson’s first stint in Indiana didn’t end so well, and his career fell off a cliff once he left town, but at this point in the season, there aren’t many players as talented as Stephenson available. It’s certainly worth taking a cheap flyer on Stephenson for the rest of the season in the hopes he can rekindle the promise he showed during his first few years with the franchise. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the Pacers have invested in him beyond these next couple of weeks, but the gamble will pay off with a relatively inexpensive team option if he performs well.

Rodney Stuckey’s third season in Indiana did not go so smoothly, as the veteran guard was averaging career-lows in minutes (17.8 per game), points, (7.2 per game), and shooting percentage (37.3 percent). Due to his poor performance, along with a few other factors, the Pacers decided to waive him.

While it may seem a bit surprising at first glance, it made plenty of sense for the Pacers to cut ties with Stuckey ahead of the playoffs.

For one, the team learned Tuesday that Stuckey will miss 4-6 weeks with a patellar tendon strain, and with just over two weeks until the playoffs begin, it makes sense that the team would want to create a roster spot for a healthy guard to add to the roster.

That injury probably sealed the decision, but the Pacers were always likely to consider waiving Stuckey before April 10. As Zach Lowe discussed on his podcast with Ramona Shelbourne earlier this month, due to the way Stuckey’s contract was written, his player option for next season is irrelevant as long as the Pacers waive him before that date, which they have now done.

As I mentioned last week, due to rare quirk in player option language for Stuckey/Monta, Stuckey's $7M for 17-18 now totally off Indy books. https://t.co/8L194fRN2N — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) March 29, 2017

Now, as Lowe notes, the Pacers will be off the hook for Stuckey’s $7 million player option that he most certainly would have picked up given his struggles this season.

It’s a tough end to Stuckey’s time in Indiana, but at the end of the day, the NBA is a business, and not having to pay a declining player $7 million is a good business move.