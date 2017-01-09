Part of Kyle Korver trade, Mike Dunleavy reportedly wants no part of Hawks

Upon hearing the news that he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Korver characterized the move as bittersweet. He was excited by the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James and contend for a championship but saddened to leave a Hawks franchise that helped him have the best years of his career.

Mike Dunleavy, on the other hand, traded from Cleveland along with a first-round pick to the Hawks for Korver, feels differently.

Dunleavy reportedly is refusing to report to Atlanta. According to ESPN's Marc Stein and Marc Spears, Dunleavey is hoping to have the Hawks buy him out of his contract. However, Atlanta doesn't want to do that and wants Dunleavy to play for them.

From ESPN:

Sources told ESPN.com that Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the Hawks that would enable him to immediately become a free agent. But the Hawks, sources say, are interested in keeping Dunleavy, who is earning $4.9 million this season and whose $5.2 million contract is only partially guaranteed next season. The sides, according to one source, were "working through it" Sunday.

It is interesting to hear that Atlanta wants to keep Dunleavy as before the trade was completed, the Hawks were looking for a third team to ship the veteran forward to. But perhaps their feelings about Dunleavy have changed. Either way it seems like Dunleavy doesn't want to play for the Hawks.

Dunleavy likely wants a buyout so he can play for another championship contender, which the Hawks are not.

Since the trade won't be officially completed until Dunleavy takes a physical in Atlanta, the whole situation should be resolved rather quickly. But Dunleavy has all of the leverage, which should lead the Hawks to work something out with him sooner rather than later.