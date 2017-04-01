Patrick Patterson puts Raptors players in a sticky situation on April Fools' Day

We already saw Giannis Antetokounmpo try his hand at some April Fool’s Day fun, and now, it appears, Patrick Patterson is getting in on the action. As the Toronto Raptors detailed on their live Instagram story, all the young players’ cars were covered with sticky notes, with “loser” spelled out on the windshield.

Someone appears to have pranked the young Raptors. pic.twitter.com/hgsKZdP4BE — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 1, 2017

“Came back to my car from practice, Pat thought it would be funny to put stickers all over my car,” Norman Powell complained. “How am I supposed to drive?” A fair question, to be honest.

Fred VanVleet, though, was simply impressed.

“That took a lot of effort,” he said. “That’s impressive.”

Only the rookie, Jakob Poeltl, however, was smart enough to evade the trick. “Gotta be smart guys,” he told his fellow youngsters. “Don’t drive to work on April Fool’s Day. Pat will get you. Gotta outsmart him.”

I have to hand it to Patterson, that’s some serious dedication to a bit, and pretty solid prank. I’ll give it 7/10, which I think translates to 9.3/10 in Canada.