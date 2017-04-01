Patrick Patterson puts Raptors players in a sticky situation on April Fools' Day
“Gotta be smart guys,” says Raptors' rookie Jakob Poeltl, who was able to avoid the prank
We already saw Giannis Antetokounmpo try his hand at some April Fool’s Day fun, and now, it appears, Patrick Patterson is getting in on the action. As the Toronto Raptors detailed on their live Instagram story, all the young players’ cars were covered with sticky notes, with “loser” spelled out on the windshield.
“Came back to my car from practice, Pat thought it would be funny to put stickers all over my car,” Norman Powell complained. “How am I supposed to drive?” A fair question, to be honest.
Fred VanVleet, though, was simply impressed.
“That took a lot of effort,” he said. “That’s impressive.”
Only the rookie, Jakob Poeltl, however, was smart enough to evade the trick. “Gotta be smart guys,” he told his fellow youngsters. “Don’t drive to work on April Fool’s Day. Pat will get you. Gotta outsmart him.”
I have to hand it to Patterson, that’s some serious dedication to a bit, and pretty solid prank. I’ll give it 7/10, which I think translates to 9.3/10 in Canada.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Butler comes up clutch yet again
Chicago forward continues his remarkable season Saturday in 106-104 win over Atlanta
-
Gordon throws down another big slam
The Orlando Magic forward looks like a contortionist with his latest slam
-
Thomas wants to cut down on technicals
Thomas wants to set a better example for his sons
-
Bucks waive Jones, will sign Payton II
Payton II has been playing with Rio Grande Valley of the D-League
-
A look back at T-Mac
The seven-time All-Star was selected as part of the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame class
-
Playoff Picture: Can Bulls sneak in?
Chicago's in position to slip in under the wire as Warriors move closer to No. 1 overall s...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre