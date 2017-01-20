Pau Gasol fractures hand, out indefinitely, which could be good thing for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol suffered a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand during warmups Thursday before the Spurs' 118-104 win over the Nuggets. The Spurs announced there is no timetable for his return.

The injury obviously is unfortunate, but the Spurs are in great position to survive it. For starters, LaMarcus Aldridge slides seamlessly to the 5. Second, they have Dewayne Dedmon in reserve. Third, Gasol's defense is borderline catastrophic. Gasol's size is still useful, but the Spurs have several ways to make due until he returns.

Gasol is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds and shooting 47 percent this season.

The situation affords the Spurs an opportunity to test lineups with Dedmon, which have been better defensively, and see how much impact Gasol makes on offense. What's remarkable is that other than Kawhi Leonard, all the pieces are interchangeable. Their discipline and commitment to detail gives them an advantage over most teams.

The injury could make a difference in Western Conference playoff seeding both if the Spurs have designs on catching Golden State or holding off the Rockets for No. 2.