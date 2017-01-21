Pau Gasol will miss 4-6 weeks for the Spurs, and it might not even matter

The Spurs lost Pau Gasol to a freak pre-game injury on Thursday night, and the Spurs announced Gasol had surgery on Friday. The Spurs didn't provide a timeline for his return when they announced Gasol's surgery. Now coach Gregg Popovich has given one, and it's going to be a while for the former All-Star.

Popovich also said Pau Gasol will miss roughly four-to-six weeks after suffering a fracture in his left metacarpal during pregame warmups against the Nuggets on Thursday. Gasol underwent surgery Friday in San Antonio. The procedure was performed by Dr. Mark Bagg. David Lee is expected to start in Gasol's place against the Cavs, but Popovich said the team will look to add another big man while Gasol is out. The Spurs have one roster spot available.

Source: Parker to miss two games; Spurs looking to add a big with Gasol out - Spurs Nation.

Yahoo Sports reports that the big man they plan to add is not exactly a big star.

In wake of Pau Gasol's hand surgery, Spurs plan to sign veteran center Joel Anthony to a 10-day contract, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 21, 2017

So yeah, not a big needle move here. If the Spurs do make a significant trade at the deadline, which would be surprising, it won't really be affected by the Gasol news. They don't need Gasol, honestly. That may sound shocking, but that's only because of Gasol's name value. The Spurs offense is worse by 0.8 points per 100 possessions and the defense suffers by 5.8 points per 100 possessions with Gasol on the floor. Gasol has the worst net rating of any Spurs rotation player.

In short, he's not really a big boost for them. Dewayne Dedmon can step in to play more minutes at center and when he does, the Spurs' great defense gets even better. Offensively they're not short on weapons with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, and David Lee can fill in some of the gap.

It's hard for people to realize, but not only does Gasol not really move the needle for San Antonio, but he's mostly a liability. There's reason to think that he'll be largely unplayable for long stretches of the playoffs past the first round. He's a good scorer still, and a smart passer. His size helps. But not enough to make this injury really significant in any way. That's just what happens when a player slides with age. If the Spurs weren't so great elsewhere, this would be a problem. But they are.

The Spurs will be just fine without Gasol. They face the Cavaliers in Cleveland Saturday night.