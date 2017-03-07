Pau says Kawhi Leonard is MVP: 'Not the guy that just puts up 30 points and that's it'

On Monday night in San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard put together one of the most remarkable sequences this season, drilling a 3-pointer to give the Spurs a 110-108 lead with only 25 seconds left, then swatting James Harden’s potential tying layup off the backboard only seven seconds later.

The Spurs held on for a huge, and thrilling 112-110 victory over the Rockets, a potential preview of the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, with the two teams currently holding the second and third seeds.

With recent MVP usually including names other than Leonard, he put on a performance -- he finished with 39 points in addition to the late-game heroics -- that should make voters take notice.

Pau Gasol thinks the choice for MVP is clear USATSI

His teammates need no such convincing, especially Pau Gasol. The veteran big man has seen many a great player, and is one of the most respected players in the league. For Gasol’s money, Leonard is the MVP.

via the San Antonio Express-News

Gasol, admittedly, does not get an MVP vote. But after what he has witnessed during his first season in San Antonio, he knows where his would go - to the guy with cornrows, carrying the 49-13 Spurs every night. “He’s not the guy that just puts up 30 points and that’s it,” Gasol said. “He makes huge plays defensively. So to me, he’s my MVP.”

Gasol isn’t necessarily taking a shot at any one player, but rather hyping the fact Leonard is a dominant force at both ends of the floor. The Spurs All-Star is having easily the best offensive season of his career, putting up 26.3 points per game -- with four straight 30-point outings -- and is also dishing out a career-best 3.4 assists a night. But as he has shown throughout his career, and made clear again Monday, Leonard gets things done on the defensive end as well.

Should Leonard win the MVP? With plenty of season left, he absolutely should be in the discussion.