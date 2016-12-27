Paul George claims NBA, officials are out to get the Pacers

Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George apparently believes in conspiracies.

After Indiana was dealt its third straight loss, losing to the Bulls 90-85 on Monday, George complained about getting only one free-throw attempt and openly suggested the NBA has it out for the Pacers because they are a small-market team.

From ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"I've been fined multiple times," George told reporters. "I've been vocal to the point where the league issues [a statement], 'Hey, we missed a call. Hey, we missed that.' Officials do it during games [saying], 'I missed that call, I missed this call. We're sorry. We're sorry.' It's getting repetitive. They see it, they know what's going on. They know what's a foul. They know what's not a foul. It comes down from somewhere else how these games are going, I believe." George was asked if he felt that things would be different if he played for a big-market team. "Since I've been in this jersey we've always fought this battle," George said. "Ever since I've been playing, ever since I've been in this jersey we've fought this battle. Maybe the league has teams they like so they can give them the benefit of the doubt. We're the little brother of the league. We're definitely the little brother of the league."

Pacers coach Nate McMillan also complained about the officials, citing that the Pacers shot 10 free throws while Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler shot 12. Missed calls are open to interpretation, but the Pacers also were not aggressive in driving to the basket, attempting only 16 layups (via NBA.com/stats). George has been guilty of this all season, taking most of his shots from mid-range and beyond the arc.

George and McMillan likely will be fined for their comments and if the Pacers start getting to the free-throw line more, perhaps that's worth it. However, George's allegations that the league has it in for the Pacers are unfounded and figure to draw a hefty fine.