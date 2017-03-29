Paul George sounds off after Pacers' loss: 'There's no urgency ... No winning pride'
Loss to Timberwolves puts Indiana's precarious playoff position (7th in East) in further danger
The Indiana Pacers suffered the most devastating loss of their season Tuesday, a 115-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Indianapolis. Leading 104-96 with a little less than six minutes to go, the Pacers looked on their way to securing a much-needed victory in a crowded bottom of the Eastern Conference.
But with a little over three seconds remaining, and the Pacers clinging to a two-point lead, Ricky Rubio got a very generous foul call while shooting a 3-pointer. The Wolves point guard sunk all three free throws, and after Monta Ellis missed a shot at the buzzer, the Wolves had escaped with the victory.
With the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat winning Tuesday night, it was a crushing defeat for the Pacers (37-37). Indiana is alone in seventh place in the East, one game behind the Hawks and Bucks, who are tied for fifth, and one game up on the Heat in eighth. They are also now only two games up on the Chicago Bulls, who sit one spot outside the playoffs in ninth.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Pacers, as their next four games are at Memphis, at Toronto, at Cleveland and home vs. Toronto. They’ll need to get this loss out of their heads, and quickly. But, judging by Paul George’s comments after Tuesday’s loss, that’s no guarantee.
George, who had 37 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals, was frustrated with his team’s performance, saying, “There’s no urgency ... no winning pride.”
While that’s a bad sign for the Pacers, it’s also another sign George is not happy with how things are going in Indiana. The forward has made his interest in the Lakers clear, and the team was at least listening to trade offers for him at the deadline. With a year left on his contract after this season ends, and George now openly questioning teammates, it’s fair to wonder if he’s already halfway out the door in Indiana.
