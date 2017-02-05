Paul Pierce goes on Boston farewell tour before final game vs. Celtics at TD Garden

The veteran makes his final visit to the arena he once called home

For one last time on Sunday, Paul Pierce will play at the TD Garden. And wanting to honor such a special occasion, Clippers coach Doc Rivers has inserted Pierce, who will retire at the end of the season, into the starting lineup.

Pierce hasn't played since Dec. 31, so he may be a bit rusty. But either way, it will be a moment he will never forget, which is why Pierce decided go on a tour of Boston before his final game at the Garden.

Funny enough, Pierce made the Garden his first stop on his tour:

#thebostongarden😨😨😨😰😰😰

A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on

He also stopped by Fenway Park:

#Fenway park

A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on

And he ended his tour by visiting a steakhouse owned by Strega, one of his favorite Italian eateries in the city:

Last stop love u Boston

A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on

Emotions will definitely be high for Pierce on Sunday but at least he is able to properly say goodbye to a city and franchise that he'll forever will be associated with.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories