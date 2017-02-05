Paul Pierce goes on Boston farewell tour before final game vs. Celtics at TD Garden

For one last time on Sunday, Paul Pierce will play at the TD Garden. And wanting to honor such a special occasion, Clippers coach Doc Rivers has inserted Pierce, who will retire at the end of the season, into the starting lineup.

Paul Pierce on starting today's game: "It feels great to be out there, one last time, playing in this building." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 5, 2017

Pierce hasn't played since Dec. 31, so he may be a bit rusty. But either way, it will be a moment he will never forget, which is why Pierce decided go on a tour of Boston before his final game at the Garden.

Funny enough, Pierce made the Garden his first stop on his tour:

#thebostongarden😨😨😨😰😰😰 A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:33am PST

He also stopped by Fenway Park:

#Fenway park A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:09am PST

And he ended his tour by visiting a steakhouse owned by Strega, one of his favorite Italian eateries in the city:

Last stop love u Boston A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

Emotions will definitely be high for Pierce on Sunday but at least he is able to properly say goodbye to a city and franchise that he'll forever will be associated with.