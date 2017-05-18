Paul Pierce says Celtics should trade the No. 1 pick, window is right now
Pierce says go all out for a Jimmy Butler, Paul George or Gordon Hayward
On Tuesday night, Paul Pierce took credit for the Celtics getting the No. 1 overall pick by winning the 2017 Draft Lottery, as he was one of the centerpieces of the trade with the Nets that got the Celtics their cadre of picks.
Now, Pierce has some ideas for what the team should do with the pick. According to the recently retired legend, who was on The Jump with Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe and Stephen Jackson Wednesday afternoon, the Celtics should trade the pick, because, as he put it, their window is now.
"You trade this pick, because he cannot help the Celtics get over the top," Pierce said about Markelle Fultz, who most everyone expects to be the top pick next month.
"You're a 50-win team, you're the No. 1 seed," Pierce added. "You have to build on this momentum. If you can acquire a Paul George, Jimmy Butler, or Gordon from Utah, you have to do it."
Pierce lays out a fair argument, but it also relies on the other teams agreeing to an offer the Celtics are okay with. Plus, the Celtics seem pretty set on keeping the pick .
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
ECF schedule: Celtics-Cavaliers
The Celtics will look to even up the series in Game 2 on Friday night
-
Celtics have to consider trading Thomas
This sounds like a hot take, but it has to be on the table
-
NBA Playoffs: Conference final schedule
The conference finals continue Friday night with Game 2 between the Celtics and Cavaliers
-
LeBron thinks Game 1 was 'feel-out' game
Cavaliers had 10-game layoff before opening the Eastern Conference finals in Boston
-
NBA Playoffs: Conference finals scores
Check back here for all of the conference final results from the NBA playoffs
-
Cavs don't just win, they destroy hope
The Celtics made some good adjustments, but they weren't nearly enough
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre