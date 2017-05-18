Paul Pierce says Celtics should trade the No. 1 pick, window is right now

On Tuesday night, Paul Pierce took credit for the Celtics getting the No. 1 overall pick by winning the 2017 Draft Lottery, as he was one of the centerpieces of the trade with the Nets that got the Celtics their cadre of picks.

Now, Pierce has some ideas for what the team should do with the pick. According to the recently retired legend, who was on The Jump with Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe and Stephen Jackson Wednesday afternoon, the Celtics should trade the pick, because, as he put it, their window is now.

"You trade this pick, because he cannot help the Celtics get over the top," Pierce said about Markelle Fultz, who most everyone expects to be the top pick next month.

"You're a 50-win team, you're the No. 1 seed," Pierce added. "You have to build on this momentum. If you can acquire a Paul George, Jimmy Butler, or Gordon from Utah, you have to do it."

Pierce lays out a fair argument, but it also relies on the other teams agreeing to an offer the Celtics are okay with. Plus, the Celtics seem pretty set on keeping the pick .