Pelicans' Anthony Davis is finally pleased he has a bobblehead that looks like him

AD is nodding his head up and down after seeing his latest bobblehead

Anthony Davis is happy on Wednesday. And not only because later he will have another chance to play with the greatest basketball player of all-time, Jordan Crawford. No, he’s also happy because it’s Anthony Davis bobblehead night at the Pelicans game, and, in his eyes, they finally made a bobblehead that actually looks like him. 

For reference, this is tonight’s bobblehead, which will be given out to the first 8,000 fans at the Smoothie King Center tonight. It does indeed look a lot like Anthony Davis, and both Davis and whomever created this should be proud. It’s a well-crafted bobblehead. 

But what of Davis’ claim that previous bobblehead efforts didn’t quite look like their subject. Let’s investigate. 

Last summer, the Pelicans had a contest where fans could win this Mardi Gras version of a Davis bobblehead, and while it’s clear who it’s supposed to be, I can understand Davis’ objections. Compared to this year’s version, it’s lacking in detail and the upper lip is crooked for some reason. 

Back in 2013, when the team was still the Hornets, they also gave away a Davis bobblehead at a game. Because of the team’s name change, it would be a cool collector’s item, but this effort is disappointing, especially when compared to the 2017 version. Apparently, bobblehead technology has come a long way in four years. 

Finally, we have to address this Anthony Davis bobblehead that’s available on the NBA dot com store. What is going on here? 

*Extremely Randy Jackson from American Idol voice* Yeah, that’s gonna be a no from me, dog. 

screen-shot-2017-03-08-at-2-29-02-pm.png
Allegedly an Anthony Davis bobblehead. NBA Store

After this investigation, I have to agree with Mr. Davis. The newest Anthony Davis bobblehead absolutely bears the most resemblence to the All-Star. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

