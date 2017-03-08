Pelicans' Anthony Davis is finally pleased he has a bobblehead that looks like him

Anthony Davis is happy on Wednesday. And not only because later he will have another chance to play with the greatest basketball player of all-time, Jordan Crawford. No, he’s also happy because it’s Anthony Davis bobblehead night at the Pelicans game, and, in his eyes, they finally made a bobblehead that actually looks like him.

Anthony Davis on new bobblehead at tonight's game: "This is the first one that actually looks like me. The rest, I don’t know who that was." — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) March 8, 2017

For reference, this is tonight’s bobblehead, which will be given out to the first 8,000 fans at the Smoothie King Center tonight. It does indeed look a lot like Anthony Davis, and both Davis and whomever created this should be proud. It’s a well-crafted bobblehead.

First 8,000 fans at tomorrow night's game go home with this AD bobblehead courtesy of @HancockWhitney!

But what of Davis’ claim that previous bobblehead efforts didn’t quite look like their subject. Let’s investigate.

Last summer, the Pelicans had a contest where fans could win this Mardi Gras version of a Davis bobblehead, and while it’s clear who it’s supposed to be, I can understand Davis’ objections. Compared to this year’s version, it’s lacking in detail and the upper lip is crooked for some reason.

Back in 2013, when the team was still the Hornets, they also gave away a Davis bobblehead at a game. Because of the team’s name change, it would be a cool collector’s item, but this effort is disappointing, especially when compared to the 2017 version. Apparently, bobblehead technology has come a long way in four years.

Finally, we have to address this Anthony Davis bobblehead that’s available on the NBA dot com store. What is going on here?

*Extremely Randy Jackson from American Idol voice* Yeah, that’s gonna be a no from me, dog.

After this investigation, I have to agree with Mr. Davis. The newest Anthony Davis bobblehead absolutely bears the most resemblence to the All-Star.