Pelicans' Jarrett Jack has torn meniscus, could be out for season
The veteran guard was signed just last week
The New Orleans Pelicans desperately need NBA bodies, but they keep dropping like flies.
Veteran guard Jarrett Jack’s second stint in New Orleans could be over just a week after it started. Jack reportedly tore the meniscus in his right knee, and will miss four to six weeks. Since the Pelicans’ last regular-season game is on April 12, Jack could potentially miss the remainder of the season if they’re unable to make the playoffs.
Jack was understandably upset with the diagnosis.
After the Pelicans sent guards Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway to the Kings in the DeMarcus Cousins trade, they were extremely thin in the backcourt. It must be equally frustrating for New Orleans, who had just signed Jack to a 10-day contract on Feb. 24.
The Pelicans also received Omri Casspi from the Kings, but he was injured in his first game with the team and later waived.
Jack played in just two games for the Pelicans this season before the injury, averaging 3.0 points and 2.5 assists in 16.5 minutes.
The Pelicans desperately need guard help if they’re going to make a push for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff standings. They currently trail the Nuggets by four games for the final playoff spot.
