Phil Jackson brings back triangle offense, and that's more bad news for Knicks

The New York Knicks are 25th in defensive efficiency in the NBA.

Why am I repeating this? Because for some reason, Phil Jackson continues to fail to understand why it is that the team he put together sits at 24-36, 12 games under .500 and 4.5 games back of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jackson continues to believe that the real answer which will solve all of the Knicks’ problems is their offense, and, particularly, the absence of the triangle offense in their systems.

The triangle is back and Jeff Hornacek said management will use remaining months to determine which players fit system and which don't. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 28, 2017

Knicks practice open to media. Certainly looks like Kurt Rambis is heavily involved with teaching Triangle — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) February 28, 2017

