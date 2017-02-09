Phil Jackson takes to Twitter again, says his Carmelo tweet was 'misunderstood'

Twitter provides an imperfect platform for expression, and Phil Jackson isn't always the most direct communicator. This can cause problems, as the New York Knicks president has chosen the social media network as his primary method of speaking to the public these days.

In this case, "primary" is being used loosely -- Jackson has not spoken to local reporters since media day in September, but he has tweeted a few times: first, to announce he and Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss were no longer engaged; second, to make a quip about a critical Carmelo Anthony column written by Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding.

On Thursday, Jackson tweeted again, saying that his tweet about Ding's column was "misunderstood."

So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017

Hmm. Jackson, playing into his reputation as a hippie, is arguing for peace in a time of discord. Who could argue with this? Peace is good, anger is bad, let's all just get along!

If only it were so simple.

The trouble with Jackson's tweet is that it doesn't engage with any of the commentary from the last couple of days, other than saying the firestorm was unwarranted. Ding's story criticized Anthony for essentially not being a winning player, and it criticized Jackson for foolishly thinking he could change that. Jackson defended himself with his tweet, but did not defend Anthony. Given the reports that he is trying to trade Anthony, who has no plans to waive his no-trade clause, it did not take a massive leap for people to see this as another example of Jackson passive-aggressively needling the star forward. Why was this incorrect? What was Jackson trying to say? He made no attempt to clarify things here.

This, of course, is all just a part of a larger issue: Jackson's near-total silence about what has been a disastrous season for New York. When Derrick Rose went AWOL, Jackson said nothing. Throughout all of this Melo-drama, Jackson has said nothing. Anthony and coach Jeff Hornacek have had to answer tough questions almost daily, with the team falling in the standings since Christmas, but Jackson remains insulated. Must be nice.