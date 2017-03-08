Phoenix Suns' Gorilla dives onto the court during Wizards game, play goes on

As we noted earlier, the Suns were all sorts of fun Tuesday night , and even their famous mascot, The Gorilla, got in on the action -- though it was for a good cause. Sure enough, early in the fourth quarter, he came flying out onto the court during play.

At first, everyone wondered what possessed him, but as you can see in the slowed-down portions of the video, it turns out he was removing a drumstick that had found its way to the floor. This was a very nice thing for the mascot to do, and still quite funny



.

It was strange the officials didn’t stop play.