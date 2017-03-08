Phoenix Suns mascot dives onto the court during Wizards game, play goes on

As we noted earlier, the Suns have been all sorts of fun tonight , and apparently the mascot wanted to get in on the action. Because early in the fourth quarter, it came flying out onto the court during play.

Weeeeeeeeeee.

Absolutely what is going on here, hahahahah? Why was the mascot so close to the court to begin with? Why did it dive onto the court like it was trying to steal second base? Or perhaps was it pushed from behind? Why did they not even stop play?

These are important questions, and frankly we need answers. If not a 30 For 30 short, then I hope we at least get an oral history of this tremendous moment in NBA history.

Also the floor is now open for debate. Was the Suns mascot diving onto the court funnier than the Raptors’ inflatable mascot’s iconic stumble?

UPDATE:

Well, the mystery has been solved. As you can see in the slowed-down portions of the video, it turns out that the Suns mascot was simply trying to quickly remove a drumstick that had fallen onto the court. This was a very nice thing for the mascot to do, and still quite funny.