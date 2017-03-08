Phoenix Suns mascot dives onto the court during Wizards game, play goes on
What is going on?
As we noted earlier, the Suns have been all sorts of fun tonight , and apparently the mascot wanted to get in on the action. Because early in the fourth quarter, it came flying out onto the court during play.
Weeeeeeeeeee.
Absolutely what is going on here, hahahahah? Why was the mascot so close to the court to begin with? Why did it dive onto the court like it was trying to steal second base? Or perhaps was it pushed from behind? Why did they not even stop play?
These are important questions, and frankly we need answers. If not a 30 For 30 short, then I hope we at least get an oral history of this tremendous moment in NBA history.
Also the floor is now open for debate. Was the Suns mascot diving onto the court funnier than the Raptors’ inflatable mascot’s iconic stumble?
UPDATE:
Well, the mystery has been solved. As you can see in the slowed-down portions of the video, it turns out that the Suns mascot was simply trying to quickly remove a drumstick that had fallen onto the court. This was a very nice thing for the mascot to do, and still quite funny.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Suns turn in a number of top plays
The Suns are headed for a lottery pick, but that hasn't stopped them from playing entertaining...
-
Westbrook drops 58, but Blazers get win
Another incredible night for Westbrook, but it's not enough to beat the Blazers
-
Nash congratulates Dirk with awesome pic
The two-time MVP congratulates his former running mate in Dallas
-
Dirk joins an elite club with 30k points
Dirk joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain...
-
Magic has his right-hand man in Pelinka
The Lakers' addition of Rob Pelinka will allow Magic Johnson to be great
-
Brooks daring Beal to let triples fly
Scott Brooks wants Bradley Beal to let if fly
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre