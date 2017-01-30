Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy: Trump's 'scary' travel ban is 'fear-mongering'

Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Monday. He told reporters that the ban on nationals from Muslim-majority countries Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen was antithetical to American values.

From Rod Beard of the Detroit News:

"(CNN's) Fareed Zakaria had a great thing ... none of those seven nations has been responsible for an American death, but we're barring everybody from those seven. It's just playing to people's fears and prejudices."

"We're getting back to the days of putting the Japanese in relocation camps, of Hitler registering the Jews -- that's where we're heading. It's just fear-mongering and playing to a certain base of people that have some built-in prejudices that aren't fair," Van Gundy said. "There's no reasonable reason to do it. If they haven't been responsible for a single American fatality, how is doing it making us safer?

"That would be the question. And the answer is that it's not. But to some people, it sounds good and if you have a prejudice against Muslims in general, it sounds really good to you."

"This stuff is real and it's scary and I think everybody should speak up," Van Gundy said. "This isn't about a person in office or anything else -- it's about policy that's antithetical to what we're supposed to be about here in America. I would love our players to speak out about that."