Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

The incident happened early Wednesday morning in Auburn Hills

Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Auburn Hills, Michigan, as first reported by WDIV Local 4. The Pistons confirmed the report after their 90-89 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, per the Detroit Free Press

From WDIV Local 4:

Police said Caldwell-Pope was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Road near Squirrel Road after being clocked driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The advanced roadside impairment officer said when he walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol. He put Caldwell-Pope through sobriety tests and placed him under arrest, police said.

Caldwell-Pope was “very cooperative” with the officer, authorities said. He was issued a ticket for DUI after a Breathalyzer test at the police station registered his blood-alcohol content at 0.08.

This was hours after Detroit’s lost 97-96 to the Miami Heat on a Hassan Whiteside buzzer-beater. It was the Pistons’ eighth loss in nine games. The league will investigate the incident, and Caldwell-Pope will face a possible suspension at the beginning of next season. 

Caldwell-Pope, 24, will be a restricted free agent this summer. 

