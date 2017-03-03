Potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Markelle Fultz: I can be 'best to ever play'

While the 2017 NBA Draft class is being touted as one of the deepest in recent memory, there hasn’t been much debate about who the No. 1 pick will be.

Washington point guard Markelle Fultz can be seen at the top of pretty much any mock draft you pull up ( We have him going No. 1 to Boston ) -- and with good reason. The 6-foot-4 power guard has been tearing up the college ranks with his NBA-ready body, averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds for the Huskies.

And while being the No. 1 overall pick generally predicts a long and fruitful NBA career (apologies to Anthony Bennett), Fultz won’t be satisfied with just being good -- or great, even. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Fultz said he wants to be the best ever.

“I actually want to be the best to ever play this game,” he said. “And I think I have a pretty good chance to do that.”

Pretty lofty expectations to be sure, but why not? The sky really is the limit when you have talent like Fultz, and if players are willing to put in the work they can far exceed even the loftiest of expectations.

Take LeBron James for instance, who was a surefire, can’t-miss No. 1 overall pick. On talent alone LeBron could have been a perennial All-Star, but he became a relentless worker (on both his game and his body) and dedicated himself 100 percent to becoming better than great -- now he’s on his way to being the greatest of all time, even better than people could imagine.

It’s great that Fultz has the confidence to say things like that, but let’s just hope he understands the kind of work that’s going to need to go into it.