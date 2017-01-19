President Obama once mocked Joakim Noah's jumper in White House hoops game

To put it nicely, Joakim Noah's set shot is an acquired taste. Sure, he will airball a shot here and there, but Noah's form works for him, which after all, is what's most important. But since Noah's shot is so outlandish, it is the subject of much ridicule.

Almost everyone has made fun of Noah's shooting form. Like DeMarcus Cousins:

DeMarcus Cousins imitates the free throw shooting of Joakim Noah pic.twitter.com/xA5BNCHRJ0 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 10, 2016

And a rather bold, young Boston Celtics fan:

WATCH this young Boston youth absolutely give it to Joakim Noah about his ugly set shot. #Knicks#JoakimNoahpic.twitter.com/WUqLL6opm5 — Elite Sports NY (@EliteSportsNY) October 20, 2016

Even President Barack Obama, who is spending his last day in office on Thursday, once made fun of Noah's shot. However in this instance, Noah didn't take too kindly to the President's diss.

From a GQ oral profile on the President's love for playing pickup basketball:

David Axelrod: [The President] ticked off Joakim Noah because the president was trash-talking him about his shot, [which is], shall we say, unorthodox. The president said, "Where'd you get that shot? That's the ugliest shot I've ever seen." So at some point, Noah decided, "Okay, let's see about yours." And he completely smothered the President. I mean he was guarding him and the President could not go anywhere.

These days, Noah's waning athleticism limits his impact on the defensive end but he is a former Defensive Player of the Year and was in his prime when he went up against the President on his 49th birthday (2010). A fact that in this instance, the President apparently forgot about.