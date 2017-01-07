President Obama's advice for the Timberwolves: Play better defense

Taking advantage of an office day in the nation's capital, the Timberwolves paid a visit to the White House, where they got to briefly meet with the President. And Obama didn't hold anything back during this short visit, jokingly poking fun at the Timberwolves porous defense.

From the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda:

The commander in chief and leader of the free world for the next two weeks offered them a scouting report of themselves. "Yeah," Wolves guard Ricky Rubio said with a grin. "He said we've got to play better defense."

The President may be joking but he does have a point.

Despite having a plethora of young superstar-potential talent with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Wiggins and Zach LaVine, the Timberwolves have been rather inconsistent this season. Youth and inexperience is just a few of their problems but their struggles on the defensive end has also contributed to their 11-24 record, which is second worst in the West. Even under the guidance of coach and defensive maestro Tom Thibodeau, the Timberwolves haven't been great on defense and are currently ranked 24th overall.

Continuity under Thibodeau and time itself will likely help Minnesota improve on the defensive end. And whenever that happens, they will have to at least partially thank Obama for putting them on blast.