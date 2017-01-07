President Obama's advice for the Timberwolves: Play better defense
Obama keeps it real with the Timberwolves
Taking advantage of an office day in the nation's capital, the Timberwolves paid a visit to the White House, where they got to briefly meet with the President. And Obama didn't hold anything back during this short visit, jokingly poking fun at the Timberwolves porous defense.
From the Star Tribune's Jerry Zgoda:
The commander in chief and leader of the free world for the next two weeks offered them a scouting report of themselves.
"Yeah," Wolves guard Ricky Rubio said with a grin. "He said we've got to play better defense."
The President may be joking but he does have a point.
Despite having a plethora of young superstar-potential talent with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Wiggins and Zach LaVine, the Timberwolves have been rather inconsistent this season. Youth and inexperience is just a few of their problems but their struggles on the defensive end has also contributed to their 11-24 record, which is second worst in the West. Even under the guidance of coach and defensive maestro Tom Thibodeau, the Timberwolves haven't been great on defense and are currently ranked 24th overall.
Continuity under Thibodeau and time itself will likely help Minnesota improve on the defensive end. And whenever that happens, they will have to at least partially thank Obama for putting them on blast.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
LeBron annoyed Cavs haven't gotten a PG
He's not the general manager -- he just gets to talk like one
-
Former Spurs Bonner announces retirement
Bonner will now work with the Spurs broadcast crew as a studio analyst
-
WATCH: KG, Barkley trade pointed jokes
Barkely and Garnett trade some quips
-
Iverson wants Thomas in All-Star game
Iverson shows his support for good friend Isaiah Thomas
-
Silver hints at League Pass additions
NBA League Pass could be adding another wrinkle in the future
-
Embiid's All-Star campaign is brilliant
Joel Embiid's hilarious tweets are getting him a serious amount of All-Star votes
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre