President Donald Trump and Mavs owner Mark Cuban trade blows on Twitter

Taking to his favorite social media platform on Sunday, President Donald Trump called out Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Twitter.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president!

Trump is likely disparaging Cuban due to the Mavs owner's recent comments about how CEOs are in a difficult position now because of the president. Cuban said CEOs have to balance their business needs with their political beliefs but should be an "American citizen first."

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

"You want to make nice with the president because you're a public company and you have shareholders, and it's hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It's not an easy position to be in.''

...

Do what you think is right,'' Cuban said. "Be an American citizen first.

"In the bigger scheme of things, our country benefits from peaceful activism a lot more than it benefits from one more shoe being sold, or one more basketball ticket being sold, for that matter. The people that say stay away from politics are the people that are looking for politics.''