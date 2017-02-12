President Donald Trump and Mavs owner Mark Cuban trade blows on Twitter
Trump attacks Cuban on Twitter
Taking to his favorite social media platform on Sunday, President Donald Trump called out Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Twitter.
I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017
Trump is likely disparaging Cuban due to the Mavs owner's recent comments about how CEOs are in a difficult position now because of the president. Cuban said CEOs have to balance their business needs with their political beliefs but should be an "American citizen first."
From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
"You want to make nice with the president because you're a public company and you have shareholders, and it's hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It's not an easy position to be in.''
...
Do what you think is right,'' Cuban said. "Be an American citizen first.
"In the bigger scheme of things, our country benefits from peaceful activism a lot more than it benefits from one more shoe being sold, or one more basketball ticket being sold, for that matter. The people that say stay away from politics are the people that are looking for politics.''
Cuban is no stranger when it comes to engaging with Trump. The two have fired tweets back and forth before and Cuban responded to the President's latest tweet as well.
February 12, 2017
I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017
Always freely speaking his mind, Cuban is often asked about running for president and he was approached by members of the GOP about making a White House bid in 2016. He, however, turned down the offer but did later say he would be interested in being the vice president for Trump or Hillary Clinton. Once election season started, Cuban pledged his support for Clinton and often negatively commented about Trump.
