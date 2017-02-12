President Donald Trump and Mavs owner Mark Cuban trade blows on Twitter

Trump attacks Cuban on Twitter

Taking to his favorite social media platform on Sunday, President Donald Trump called out Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Twitter.

Trump is likely disparaging Cuban due to the Mavs owner's recent comments about how CEOs are in a difficult position now because of the president. Cuban said CEOs have to balance their business needs with their political beliefs but should be an "American citizen first."

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

"You want to make nice with the president because you're a public company and you have shareholders, and it's hard to balance doing the right financial thing versus doing what they think is the right thing, whatever your political beliefs are. It's not an easy position to be in.''

...

Do what you think is right,'' Cuban said. "Be an American citizen first.

"In the bigger scheme of things, our country benefits from peaceful activism a lot more than it benefits from one more shoe being sold, or one more basketball ticket being sold, for that matter. The people that say stay away from politics are the people that are looking for politics.''

Cuban is no stranger when it comes to engaging with Trump. The two have fired tweets back and forth before and Cuban responded to the President's latest tweet as well.


Always freely speaking his mind, Cuban is often asked about running for president and he was approached by members of the GOP about making a White House bid in 2016. He, however, turned down the offer but did later say he would be interested in being the vice president for Trump or Hillary Clinton. Once election season started, Cuban pledged his support for Clinton and often negatively commented about Trump.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories