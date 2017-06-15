Projected top pick in NBA Draft Markelle Fultz: I want to win ROY, MVP next season

Markelle Fultz, the ultra-talented guard out of the University of Washington, is projected by just about everyone to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, which is going down on June 22.

Barring a blockbuster trade, that means he would be playing for the Boston Celtics, Draft Lottery winners for the first time in franchise history last month.

And if Fultz has anything to say about it, that means the Celtics will have both the Rookie of the Year and MVP on their squad next season. No, not because he thinks Isaiah Thomas or Al Horford or someone is going to be MVP. Fultz says he's out to take home both awards in his first season.

Ahead of the draft, Fultz spent some time with Tracy McGrady, and declared he has some big goals for himself during his rookie season.

"Set any goals for your rookie year?" McGrady asked before the two played a little 1-on-1. "Yeah, I got big goals for myself," Fultz responded. "Rookie of the Year, winning MVP." "Like ... the league MVP?" McGrady questioned, a bit taken aback. Fultz was confident in his response: "Yeah, coming in."

Two players -- Wilt Chamberlain in 1960, and Wes Unseld in 1969 -- have pulled off the feat of winning ROY and MVP in the same season, so it's not impossible. Fultz is going to have his work cut out for him if he wants to be the first player to do the double in nearly 50 years.