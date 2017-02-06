Quote of the week: Channing Frye doesn't feel bad about Kevin Love trade rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love's name keeps appearing in trade rumors, regardless of how well he's playing, how many times he says he wants to stay and how little sense it makes for the team to send him elsewhere. For some players, being in the rumor mill can be frustrating, draining and confusing. Love is used to it, though, and he laughed it off after the Cavs' 111-104 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

"My life is so tough," Love said sarcastically, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Oh, rumor mill! Aw, God."

The best quote on the subject came from Cleveland big man Channing Frye, who rejected the notion that this is a distraction for the team:

"As a teammate, I don't feel sorry for him," Channing Frye told ESPN. "Who cares about rumors? We love him. We know what he does for this team. He's a Banana Republic model. ... Dude, he's fine. He's absolutely fine. He knows that we have his back. "Just being out there and hooping is therapeutic, regardless of whether it's a good game or bad game, you're just looking at it as 'I'm out here with my brothers, we're competing at the highest level.' ... "We're a very good team with him. You know, we're a very good team with him. So, let's just keep it going."

Love has had some frustrating times in Cleveland since being traded there before the 2014-15 season. Some of it had to do with him adjusting to his new role, some of it had to do with injuries and some of it definitely had to do with trade rumors. Love won a title with the Cavs last year, though, and he should be secure with his place on the team.

This is my favorite quote of the week simply because Frye said, "He's a Banana Republic model. Dude, he's fine." There is some actual significance to it, though. Two years ago, you probably wouldn't see a quote quite like this, completely dismissing the idea that Love needs to be concerned about anything other than winning games. Frye is reinforcing the notion that Love has found his place in Cleveland on and off the court, and his teammates aren't thinking about trading him for Carmelo Anthony or anybody else. That's a strong statement of support.