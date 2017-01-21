Raja Bell rips Thunder for not defending Russell Westbrook after Pachulia flagrant
You've got to defend your point guard, and OKC let it slide, former player says
In the Warriors' blowout win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Zaza Pachulia leveled Russell Westbrook and then stood over him, earning a flagrant foul.
The most notable thing from this sequence actually had nothing to do with either of those players, but instead the fact that no Oklahoma City player comes over and defends Westbrook. There's no scrum. There's no ruckus. There's no kerfuffle. The Thunder just let this happen.
On this week's Crossover on CBS Sports, former player Raja Bell lit into the Thunder players, saying it was "inexcusable" that they would fail to come to Westbrook's defense:
"You are supposed to come flying across the court," Bell said. "You don't have to punch him, because that's a lot of money. But he should catch a forearm across his shoulder, a shove in the back, you ain't gonna knock down Russell Westbrook, the everything to the team I'm playing on, who feeds me, who makes me better, you ain't gonna do that and just stand over him and ice grill him."
Rip Hamilton called it "horrible," and said that on the bus after the game, he would have chewed out the guys that didn't come to the defense of Westbrook.
Bell's got the resume to back up the talk, lest we forget:
Notably in this game, Steven Adams was out with a concussion. That's Adams' role, in part, to deliver the kind of retaliation called for. Sure, some of the other guys could have stepped up, but Pachulia isn't getting away with that if Adams is in. You can also probably expect for Adams to let him know it's unacceptable the next time they play, which will be in Oklahoma City.
In related news, this is what such a fight between the two will look like:
The Thunder face the Warriors in OKC on February 11th. Get your popcorn.
