Rajon Rondo plans on talking to Bulls GM about benching, future in Chicago
Rondo plans on being a model teammate throughout his benching
Rajon Rondo did not end 2016 on a high note.
The Bulls point guard was benched in the second half of Friday's 111-101 loss to the Indiana Pacers and then didn't play a single second in Chicago's 116-96 loss to the Bucks on Saturday. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has been pretty transparent about the move and has even talked to Rondo about it. Hoiberg even hinted to reporters after losing to the Bucks that Rondo may not be benched forever.
But unsure about his future in Chicago and believing that he can still be a contributing player, Rondo plans on talking to Bulls GM Gar Forman about his status as a member of the Bulls.
From ESPN's Nick Friedell:
"Gar and I will talk," Rondo said. "We're going to talk tonight and we'll go from there."
Rondo acknowledged that if the Bulls continue to keep him on the bench, he will speak to management about trying to find a new team.
"Absolutely," he said.
If Rondo is relegated to the bench, perhaps a parting of the ways is the best resolution between him and the Bulls. There is no point in having the always temperamental Rondo just stewing on the bench. Rondo told reporters that he plans on being a model teammate though and will give advice to Chicago's young players like Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant. Yet, while he may have good intentions, based on his track record, Rondo has never really been the mentoring type.
Who would actually want Rondo, though, is perhaps the biggest question facing the Bulls. He is a great passer but after his glory days with the Celtics ended, he hasn't been able to make a positive impact on the court. His shooting is dismal and his defense is matador-like. Rondo's negatives far outweigh his positives as the Bulls have found out just two months into the season.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Hawks ready to shake up roster?
Paul Millsap is expected to become a free agent in the summer; Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha...
-
Marbury sings at NYE party in China
Marbury belted out a tune in Mandarin at a New Year's party in China
-
Motiejunas signs with Pels, loses $30M
You have to think he's regretting his decision to play hardball with the Rockets
-
LeBron, Kobe show support for Rousey
Kobe and LeBron defend Rousey after her loss at UFC 207
-
Westbrook gets triple-double in a half
Thunder star does what he does, and does it in short order.
-
Harden goes for 53-16-17 in Rockets win
The Beard left everyone speechless to close out 2016 on Saturday night
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre