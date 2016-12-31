Rajon Rondo pulled from Bulls' starting lineup may signal bigger issues

The temperamental point guard seems to be losing his standing in his fourth consecutive stop

Rajon Rondo was benched in the second half of the Bulls' loss Friday to the Pacers, and apparently, that was not a one-time move. Coach Fred Hoiberg announced before Saturday's game against Milwaukee that Michael Carter-Williams will start and Rondo will come off the bench.

This move is not great for the future of Rajon Rondo in Chicago, or the NBA. The book on the former All-Star basically reads as follows:

  • Can't shoot
  • Won't shoot
  • Malcontent
  • Poor defender
  • Limited athleticism due to injury

He's a brilliant passer, still, but the negatives just wind up adding up as too much against him. Rondo was traded from Boston, benched and ran out of town in Dallas, let walk in Sacramento and then signed with the Bulls with an opportunity to turn the page. But it's been the same attitude when it comes to Rondo, along with a negative impact on the floor.

rondo1231.jpg
Rajon Rondo is once again losing minutes. USATSI

Michael Carter-Williams can't shoot, but he brings energy and intensity, and genuinely cares about succeeding.

We'll see what happens from here on out, but if the Bulls get to a point where this just isn't tenable, you have to wonder about what this means long-term for the future of Rondo in the league at all.

