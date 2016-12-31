Rajon Rondo pulled from Bulls' starting lineup may signal bigger issues
The temperamental point guard seems to be losing his standing in his fourth consecutive stop
Rajon Rondo was benched in the second half of the Bulls' loss Friday to the Pacers, and apparently, that was not a one-time move. Coach Fred Hoiberg announced before Saturday's game against Milwaukee that Michael Carter-Williams will start and Rondo will come off the bench.
Fred Hoiberg says Michael Carter-Williams will start at point guard tonight.— Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 31, 2016
Hoiberg wouldn't say whether Rondo or Grant would be first PG off the bench. Says Rondo was "very professional" when they talked this AM— Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 31, 2016
Is there a role for Rondo off the bench? "I think there can be, sure." Praises MCW's energy— Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 31, 2016
This move is not great for the future of Rajon Rondo in Chicago, or the NBA. The book on the former All-Star basically reads as follows:
- Can't shoot
- Won't shoot
- Malcontent
- Poor defender
- Limited athleticism due to injury
He's a brilliant passer, still, but the negatives just wind up adding up as too much against him. Rondo was traded from Boston, benched and ran out of town in Dallas, let walk in Sacramento and then signed with the Bulls with an opportunity to turn the page. But it's been the same attitude when it comes to Rondo, along with a negative impact on the floor.
Michael Carter-Williams can't shoot, but he brings energy and intensity, and genuinely cares about succeeding.
We'll see what happens from here on out, but if the Bulls get to a point where this just isn't tenable, you have to wonder about what this means long-term for the future of Rondo in the league at all.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Westbrook gets triple-double in a half
Thunder star does what he does, and does it in short order.
-
Harden goes for 53-16-17 in Rockets win
The Beard left everyone speechless to close out 2016 on Saturday night
-
Heat, Goran Dragic both open to trade
Finding a fit for the dynamic point guard is tough puzzle to solve
-
Klay, Durant leads Warriors over Mavs
Kevin Durant recorded his first triple-double in the Bay Area
-
Thomas get 52 as Celts beat Heat
The All-Star joins Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Kevin McHale and Sam Jones as Celts with 50-point...
-
Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers both ejected
The rare Rivers combo ejection!
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre