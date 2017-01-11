Rajon Rondo returns for Bulls, calls B.S. on explanation of benching

During his five-and-a-half game benching, Rajon Rondo remained professional by not moping or openly criticizing Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. But with Dwyane Wade resting and Jimmy Butler out sick, the Rondo had to play against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, which prompted the veteran guard to comment on his benching.

Before Chicago's 101-99 loss, Rondo spoke with reporters and had plenty say to about sitting.

From The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson:

"I got a slight explanation from another guy on the staff. A guy told me that he was saving me from myself," Rondo said. "I don't want to say any names. But that's what the explanation was. In Cleveland, they told me I had a negative 20 (plus-minus rating) in Indiana at halftime. I think that was part of the reason." What did Rondo think of that? "I thought it was (expletive)," Rondo said. "Save me from myself. I never heard that before in my life. But I guess he was trying to do the best thing for me." ... "When I signed here, why I wanted to come here, it's a lot different than what I anticipated," Rondo said. ... You're only as good as your coach thinks you are. That's a big part of each individual's success in the NBA," Rondo said. "You look at James Harden and the year he's having. (Rockets coach Mike) D'Antoni turned over the keys to him and he's having his best year ever with the right personnel around him. Certain guys got an opportunity to shine and play without restraint and certain guys will rise to the occasion. And some won't." How is his relationship with Hoiberg? "We speak. Cordial. Nothing much to say," Rondo said. "Trying to get a win."

While Rondo may be confused by his benching and his role in Chicago, his production is clear. He's never been a good shooter, but it's down this season. His defense remains poor because he goes for too many steals. He dribbles too much and doesn't initiate Chicago's offense at the pace Hoiberg desires, nor has he been a good fit with Butler and Wade.

After all that, Rondo played well Tuesday, collecting 12 points, six assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes. Hoiberg took note.

"I thought Rondo was really good." Hoiberg said. "I thought our pace, especially in that first half was excellent. When he was in the game, it was good to see him aggressive, looking to score the basketball. He gave us a real lift. I was happy with the way he kept himself ready and stayed positive in his time out of the lineup and he went out there. That was really good for us tonight."

Hoiberg also told reporters that Rondo will be part of the rotation going forward, though the main issue remains how he will work with Butler and Wade.