Ranking the top 75 prospects for the 2017 NBA Draft: Jayson Tatum climbs into first 5

Rank Player School Year POS HGT WGT

1 Markelle Fultz Washington Fr. PG 6-4 195

His final game was Feb. 18, Washington struggled and fired their coach. Doesn’t matter. The closest to a sure thing in this draft.

2 Josh Jackson Kansas Fr. SF 6-8 207

The off-the-court incidents pile up, but the nonstop defensive playmaking and offensive versatility are too impressive for them to hurt his draft stock much.

3 Lonzo Ball UCLA Fr. PG 6-6 190

Generational passer and elite three-point shooter as exciting as ever.

4 Jayson Tatum Duke Fr. SF 6-8 205

Note Tatum’s ability to create for himself, which has jumped him above some other wings at this point.

5 Jonathan Isaac Florida State Fr. SF 6-10 210

Fair to wonder if Isaac had been asked to do more in another system, would be even higher.

Ended poorly, but the promise of both his playmaking and potentially even greater athleticism next year, more than a year removed from ACL surgery, is irresistable.

7 Lauri Markkanen Arizona Fr. PF 7-0 230

The shooting is the given, but the improved rim protection in the NCAA Tournament is the best evidence yet Markkanen can become a true two-way player.

8 Malik Monk Kentucky Fr. PG 6-3 200

The elite scorer also preserves victories with his defense, notably a good shot blocker for his size.

9 De’Aaron Fox Kentucky Fr. PG 6-3 187

The best argument for Fox has to be his elite shot-making from mid-range, which goes a long way toward covering for his still-missing three.

10 Justin Jackson North Carolina Jr. SF 6-8 210

Just getting better as the season goes on, with his head in the game and his arms in every passing lane.

11 Frank Ntilikina International - PG





Probably the definition of a stretch one.

12 Allonzo Trier Arizona Soph. SG 6-5 205

There are two elite scoring guard options in this draft, not one, thanks to Trier’s development.

13 Miles Bridges Michigan State Fr. SF 6-7 230

Any doubts about how he’d handle size have disappeared now, thanks to the Kansas game that should be the final one of his college career.

14 Justin Patton Creighton Fr. C 7-0 230

A late fade for Patton doesn’t change the raw tools and rare athleticism at his size, a true five.

15 Johnathan Motley Baylor Jr. PF 6-10 230

Might be getting harder to steal Motley late in the first round, thanks to his all-around game helping Baylor make a tourney run.

16 Isaiah Hartenstein International - PF





Plenty of reasons to dream on this big import who can already shoot the three.

17 Mikal Bridges Villanova Soph. SF 6-7 210

May not be a more efficient three-and-D guy in this draft.

18 Ivan Rabb California Soph. PF 6-11 220

Assume the rebounding and passing from the wing is legit, hope for more from three and developing post game.

19 Josh Hart Villanova Sr. SG 6-5 215

A consistent standard of high-IQ play should get Hart a job at the next level.

20 Donovan Mitchell Louisville Soph. SG 6-3 195

Such leaping ability, fantastic perimeter defensive stopper makes up for lack of height.

21 Caleb Swanigan Purdue Soph. PF 6-9 250

A plus rebounder who can stroke it from three.

22 TJ Leaf UCLA Fr. PF 6-10 225

Getting better at defending fours all the time, a vital addition to his skill set allowing him to be a potential crunch time rotation player at the next level.

23 John Collins Wake Forest Soph. PF 6-10 235

Never stopped producing, whatever questions still exist about the versatility of his offensive arsenal and inconsistent defensive approach.

24 Tacko Fall UCF Soph. C 7-6 290

Essentially 15 pounds of muscle away from being unstoppable by anyone currently in the league.

25 Thomas Bryant Indiana Soph. PF 6-10 255

Faded late, and would be well-served by another year in school, but coaching change could spring him early.

26 Tyler Lydon Syracuse Soph. SF 6-9 223

Lydon’s defensive skills were hidden by the 2-3 zone, but he should be strong NBA defender of wings.

27 Ethan Happ Wisconsin Soph. PF 6-10 232

Simply does everything you want from a player except shoot.

28 Zach Collins Gonzaga Fr. C 7-0 230

Showed both the ability to play the modern five and fit a role on a dominant team.

29 Monte Morris Iowa State Sr. PG 6-3 175

Does not turn it over, elite playmaker and even a solid rebounder for his position.

30 Frank Mason III Kansas Sr. PG 5-11 190

Runs the precision Kansas offense quite well, drains 3-pointers, easily a rotation player at the next level even at his size.

31 Alec Peters Valparaiso Sr. PF 6-9 235

Sadly, an injury ended his season early, so the nation missed a chance to see this versatile scorer at NCAA time.

32 Harry Giles Duke Fr. PF 6-10 240

Sure looking like Giles is finding that uncertain path beyond all his injuries.

33 Jarrett Allen Texas Fr. PF 6-11 235

Perhaps most exciting: This rim protector has been draining 3-pointers in practice.

34 Semi Ojeleye SMU Jr. SF 6-7 235

Dominated the AAC and opened eyes with his jaw-dropping dunks, fine complement for his efficient shot.

35 Terrance Ferguson International - SG 6-7



Length for a three as he gets older, the shot shooting guard-quality already.

36 Luke Kennard Duke Soph. SG 6-6 202

No one had a better season for the Blue Devils. Louisville’s Rick Pitino wasn’t sure whether Kennard or Tatum would be the better pro.

37 Jaron Blossomgame Clemson Sr. SF 6-7 220

Defense will get him minutes from the start, and his shot is clean enough that potential two-way production is quite possible.

38 Marcus Marshall Nevada Sr. SG 6-3 200

Polished enough to help out as a combo guard if he gets a chance.

39 Chimezie Metu Southern California Soph. PF 6-11 225

Developed his post moves late to pair nicely with his plus leaping and rebounding.

40 PJ Dozier South Carolina Soph. SG 6-6 205

When you can guard anybody 1-4, the inconsistent shot is less determinative of future upside.

41 Tony Bradley North Carolina Fr. PF 6-11 240

Don’t overlook Bradley’s soft hands and rebounding when evaluating why UNC has been so good this year.

42 Mathias Lessort France - PF 6-9



European import has a monster NBA body now, and the rebounding overseas to match.

43 Devonte’ Graham Kansas Jr. PG 6-2 185

Playmaker with consistently high steal percentages during his time at Kansas should find a home at the next level.

44 Cameron Johnson Pittsburgh Soph. SG 6-8 210

Not the first name on the scouting reports when facing Pitt this year, but the most upside.

45 Dwayne Bacon Florida State Soph. SG 6-7 221

Inconsistent performances, but elite athleticism and the shot looks like it should get better.

46 Kobi Simmons Arizona Fr. PG 6-5 175

Probably could use another year for his draft stock, but height and quickness will excite NBA teams looking for a point guard to develop.

47 Dillon Brooks Oregon Jr. SF 6-7 225

No one questions the offense, but who will he guard at the next level?

48 Isaiah Briscoe Kentucky Soph. PG 6-3 210

Still needs to find his shot consistently, but a guy who can guard both guard spots is valuable.

49 L.J. Peak Georgetown Jr. SG 6-5 215

Announced he is leaving, and his finisher/shooter combo will attract interest in the second round.

Showed poise once again in the NCAA Tournament, reflecting the impressive way he’s run the UNC offense all season.

51 De’Anthony Melton USC Fr. PG 6-4 190

The shot isn’t there yet, but Milton has NBA size at the point and held his own so young.

52 Jessie Govan Georgetown Soph. C 6-10 270

Could be Hoyas’ focal point if he returns to school, legit five size with inside-outside scoring skills.

53 Bryce Alford UCLA Sr. SG 6-3 185

Continues to feast on the open looks from Lonzo Ball.

54 Angel Delgado Seton Hall Jr. PF 6-10 240

Proved he could carry a team to the NCAA Tournament with his scoring and rebounding.

55 Jordan Bell Oregon Jr. PF 6-9 225

The double-digit rebounding games are coming more frequently now, Bell looks healthy as ever.

Passing from the wing, a sorely needed skill in today’s NBA, is what carries Hogg to the next level.

57 Grayson Allen Duke Jr. SG 6-5 202

So polarizing, but perfectly capable of finding his shot in a crowded lineup.

58 Edrice Adebayo Kentucky Fr. PF 6-10 260

Came on late in the season, a traditional five for the Wildcats, but talent suggests this may be low.

59 Jawun Evans Oklahoma State Soph. PG 6-1 185

He’ll give his next team quality minutes running a second unit, strong scoring/passing combo, though finishing needs work.

60 Wesley Iwundu Kansas State Sr. SF 6-7 205

The length and improved perimeter shot is exciting to consider in a league that is looking for wings.

No one smarter in the college game, and his rugged defending of twos and threes will be his calling card.

62 Justin Robinson Monmouth Sr. SG 5-8 175

No one works harder, and Robinson can score with anyone. Big question is height relative to who he defends at the next level.

The shooting and rebounding is there, but can Landale defend fives?

64 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina Sr. SG 6-5 211

The questions about Thornwell -- tweener height, advanced age -- may fade if he keeps on excelling at everything else.

65 Bonzie Colson Notre Dame Jr. SF 6-5 225

As long as he can transition to the wing, Colson should provide a ton of value for a team looking for defense and rebounding out of a bulked up second unit.

66 Kennedy Meeks North Carolina Sr. C 6-10 260

No one looks more like a classic NBA rebounder than Meeks, and the numbers support it.

67 Jalen Adams Connecticut Soph. G 6-3 195

Late season injury cut short his ambitious rise, but Adams was an elite recruit for a reason.

68 Peter Jok Iowa Sr. SG 6-6 205

Let’s be clear: shooting is what will get him looks at the next level, absent the NBA athleticism or defensive matchup, but few can shoot it better.

69 Tim Kempton Lehigh Sr. PF 6-10 245

Too bad Lehigh missed the tournament, and national audience didn’t get to see the next Mike Muscala out of the Patriot League.

70 Gary Clark Cincinnati Jr. PF 6-8 225

Versatile wing will defend threes immediately and knows how to get to the basket.

71 Kris Jenkins Villanova Sr. SF 6-6 235

Big shot history, NBA body and Jay Wright-infused instincts.

72 Bryant Crawford Wake Forest Soph. PG 6-3 200

Tremendous attacker of the basket, should be able to defend ones at the next level, just needs to find that consistency at the defensive end.

73 John Gillon Syracuse Sr. SG 6-0 178

Strong shooter with capacity for the explosive game.

74 Devin Robinson Florida Jr. SF 6-8 200

Terrific rebounder for his size, shoots the three better than 39 percent, finisher who will entertain and impress teams at workouts. Could be low here.

75 Nigel Hayes Wisconsin Sr. PF 6-8 240