Ranking the top 75 prospects for the 2017 NBA Draft: Jayson Tatum climbs into first 5
Howard Megdal's big board ranks the top prospects for this June's draft
We are two months out from the 2017 NBA Draft, and some of the moving parts are slowing down. Players have completed seasons in many cases, while draft positions are hardening from the harsh realities of the NBA schedule on the also-ran teams. It’s time to get to know everybody whose name might be called on draft night, since your team may rely on someone picked first (LeBron, Kyrie) right down to 60th (Isaiah Thomas, anybody?). Here’s who you need to be thinking about:
2017 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Year
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|1
|Markelle Fultz
|Washington
|Fr.
|PG
|6-4
|195
|His final game was Feb. 18, Washington struggled and fired their coach. Doesn’t matter. The closest to a sure thing in this draft.
|2
|Josh Jackson
|Kansas
|Fr.
|SF
|6-8
|207
|The off-the-court incidents pile up, but the nonstop defensive playmaking and offensive versatility are too impressive for them to hurt his draft stock much.
|3
|Lonzo Ball
|UCLA
|Fr.
|PG
|6-6
|190
|Generational passer and elite three-point shooter as exciting as ever.
|4
|Jayson Tatum
|Duke
|Fr.
|SF
|6-8
|205
|Note Tatum’s ability to create for himself, which has jumped him above some other wings at this point.
|5
|Jonathan Isaac
|Florida State
|Fr.
|SF
|6-10
|210
|Fair to wonder if Isaac had been asked to do more in another system, would be even higher.
|6
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|NC State
|Fr.
|PG
|6-3
|190
|Ended poorly, but the promise of both his playmaking and potentially even greater athleticism next year, more than a year removed from ACL surgery, is irresistable.
|7
|Lauri Markkanen
|Arizona
|Fr.
|PF
|7-0
|230
|The shooting is the given, but the improved rim protection in the NCAA Tournament is the best evidence yet Markkanen can become a true two-way player.
|8
|Malik Monk
|Kentucky
|Fr.
|PG
|6-3
|200
|The elite scorer also preserves victories with his defense, notably a good shot blocker for his size.
|9
|De’Aaron Fox
|Kentucky
|Fr.
|PG
|6-3
|187
|The best argument for Fox has to be his elite shot-making from mid-range, which goes a long way toward covering for his still-missing three.
|10
|Justin Jackson
|North Carolina
|Jr.
|SF
|6-8
|210
|Just getting better as the season goes on, with his head in the game and his arms in every passing lane.
|11
|Frank Ntilikina
|International
|-
|PG
|
|
|Probably the definition of a stretch one.
|12
|Allonzo Trier
|Arizona
|Soph.
|SG
|6-5
|205
|There are two elite scoring guard options in this draft, not one, thanks to Trier’s development.
|13
|Miles Bridges
|Michigan State
|Fr.
|SF
|6-7
|230
|Any doubts about how he’d handle size have disappeared now, thanks to the Kansas game that should be the final one of his college career.
|14
|Justin Patton
|Creighton
|Fr.
|C
|7-0
|230
|A late fade for Patton doesn’t change the raw tools and rare athleticism at his size, a true five.
|15
|Johnathan Motley
|Baylor
|Jr.
|PF
|6-10
|230
|Might be getting harder to steal Motley late in the first round, thanks to his all-around game helping Baylor make a tourney run.
|16
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|International
|-
|PF
|
|
|Plenty of reasons to dream on this big import who can already shoot the three.
|17
|Mikal Bridges
|Villanova
|Soph.
|SF
|6-7
|210
|May not be a more efficient three-and-D guy in this draft.
|18
|Ivan Rabb
|California
|Soph.
|PF
|6-11
|220
|Assume the rebounding and passing from the wing is legit, hope for more from three and developing post game.
|19
|Josh Hart
|Villanova
|Sr.
|SG
|6-5
|215
|A consistent standard of high-IQ play should get Hart a job at the next level.
|20
|Donovan Mitchell
|Louisville
|Soph.
|SG
|6-3
|195
|Such leaping ability, fantastic perimeter defensive stopper makes up for lack of height.
|21
|Caleb Swanigan
|Purdue
|Soph.
|PF
|6-9
|250
|A plus rebounder who can stroke it from three.
|22
|TJ Leaf
|UCLA
|Fr.
|PF
|6-10
|225
|Getting better at defending fours all the time, a vital addition to his skill set allowing him to be a potential crunch time rotation player at the next level.
|23
|John Collins
|Wake Forest
|Soph.
|PF
|6-10
|235
|Never stopped producing, whatever questions still exist about the versatility of his offensive arsenal and inconsistent defensive approach.
|24
|Tacko Fall
|UCF
|Soph.
|C
|7-6
|290
|Essentially 15 pounds of muscle away from being unstoppable by anyone currently in the league.
|25
|Thomas Bryant
|Indiana
|Soph.
|PF
|6-10
|255
|Faded late, and would be well-served by another year in school, but coaching change could spring him early.
|26
|Tyler Lydon
|Syracuse
|Soph.
|SF
|6-9
|223
|Lydon’s defensive skills were hidden by the 2-3 zone, but he should be strong NBA defender of wings.
|27
|Ethan Happ
|Wisconsin
|Soph.
|PF
|6-10
|232
|Simply does everything you want from a player except shoot.
|28
|Zach Collins
|Gonzaga
|Fr.
|C
|7-0
|230
|Showed both the ability to play the modern five and fit a role on a dominant team.
|29
|Monte Morris
|Iowa State
|Sr.
|PG
|6-3
|175
|Does not turn it over, elite playmaker and even a solid rebounder for his position.
|30
|Frank Mason III
|Kansas
|Sr.
|PG
|5-11
|190
|Runs the precision Kansas offense quite well, drains 3-pointers, easily a rotation player at the next level even at his size.
|31
|Alec Peters
|Valparaiso
|Sr.
|PF
|6-9
|235
|Sadly, an injury ended his season early, so the nation missed a chance to see this versatile scorer at NCAA time.
|32
|Harry Giles
|Duke
|Fr.
|PF
|6-10
|240
|Sure looking like Giles is finding that uncertain path beyond all his injuries.
|33
|Jarrett Allen
|Texas
|Fr.
|PF
|6-11
|235
|Perhaps most exciting: This rim protector has been draining 3-pointers in practice.
|34
|Semi Ojeleye
|SMU
|Jr.
|SF
|6-7
|235
|Dominated the AAC and opened eyes with his jaw-dropping dunks, fine complement for his efficient shot.
|35
|Terrance Ferguson
|International
|-
|SG
|6-7
|
|Length for a three as he gets older, the shot shooting guard-quality already.
|36
|Luke Kennard
|Duke
|Soph.
|SG
|6-6
|202
|No one had a better season for the Blue Devils. Louisville’s Rick Pitino wasn’t sure whether Kennard or Tatum would be the better pro.
|37
|Jaron Blossomgame
|Clemson
|Sr.
|SF
|6-7
|220
|Defense will get him minutes from the start, and his shot is clean enough that potential two-way production is quite possible.
|38
|Marcus Marshall
|Nevada
|Sr.
|SG
|6-3
|200
|Polished enough to help out as a combo guard if he gets a chance.
|39
|Chimezie Metu
|Southern California
|Soph.
|PF
|6-11
|225
|Developed his post moves late to pair nicely with his plus leaping and rebounding.
|40
|PJ Dozier
|South Carolina
|Soph.
|SG
|6-6
|205
|When you can guard anybody 1-4, the inconsistent shot is less determinative of future upside.
|41
|Tony Bradley
|North Carolina
|Fr.
|PF
|6-11
|240
|Don’t overlook Bradley’s soft hands and rebounding when evaluating why UNC has been so good this year.
|42
|Mathias Lessort
|France
|-
|PF
|6-9
|
|European import has a monster NBA body now, and the rebounding overseas to match.
|43
|Devonte’ Graham
|Kansas
|Jr.
|PG
|6-2
|185
|Playmaker with consistently high steal percentages during his time at Kansas should find a home at the next level.
|44
|Cameron Johnson
|Pittsburgh
|Soph.
|SG
|6-8
|210
|Not the first name on the scouting reports when facing Pitt this year, but the most upside.
|45
|Dwayne Bacon
|Florida State
|Soph.
|SG
|6-7
|221
|Inconsistent performances, but elite athleticism and the shot looks like it should get better.
|46
|Kobi Simmons
|Arizona
|Fr.
|PG
|6-5
|175
|Probably could use another year for his draft stock, but height and quickness will excite NBA teams looking for a point guard to develop.
|47
|Dillon Brooks
|Oregon
|Jr.
|SF
|6-7
|225
|No one questions the offense, but who will he guard at the next level?
|48
|Isaiah Briscoe
|Kentucky
|Soph.
|PG
|6-3
|210
|Still needs to find his shot consistently, but a guy who can guard both guard spots is valuable.
|49
|L.J. Peak
|Georgetown
|Jr.
|SG
|6-5
|215
|Announced he is leaving, and his finisher/shooter combo will attract interest in the second round.
|50
|Joel Berry II
|North Carolina
|Jr.
|PG
|6-0
|195
|Showed poise once again in the NCAA Tournament, reflecting the impressive way he’s run the UNC offense all season.
|51
|De’Anthony Melton
|USC
|Fr.
|PG
|6-4
|190
|The shot isn’t there yet, but Milton has NBA size at the point and held his own so young.
|52
|Jessie Govan
|Georgetown
|Soph.
|C
|6-10
|270
|Could be Hoyas’ focal point if he returns to school, legit five size with inside-outside scoring skills.
|53
|Bryce Alford
|UCLA
|Sr.
|SG
|6-3
|185
|Continues to feast on the open looks from Lonzo Ball.
|54
|Angel Delgado
|Seton Hall
|Jr.
|PF
|6-10
|240
|Proved he could carry a team to the NCAA Tournament with his scoring and rebounding.
|55
|Jordan Bell
|Oregon
|Jr.
|PF
|6-9
|225
|The double-digit rebounding games are coming more frequently now, Bell looks healthy as ever.
|56
|DJ Hogg
|Texas A&M
|Soph.
|PF
|6-9
|220
|Passing from the wing, a sorely needed skill in today’s NBA, is what carries Hogg to the next level.
|57
|Grayson Allen
|Duke
|Jr.
|SG
|6-5
|202
|So polarizing, but perfectly capable of finding his shot in a crowded lineup.
|58
|Edrice Adebayo
|Kentucky
|Fr.
|PF
|6-10
|260
|Came on late in the season, a traditional five for the Wildcats, but talent suggests this may be low.
|59
|Jawun Evans
|Oklahoma State
|Soph.
|PG
|6-1
|185
|He’ll give his next team quality minutes running a second unit, strong scoring/passing combo, though finishing needs work.
|60
|Wesley Iwundu
|Kansas State
|Sr.
|SF
|6-7
|205
|The length and improved perimeter shot is exciting to consider in a league that is looking for wings.
|61
|Billy Garrett Jr.
|DePaul
|Sr.
|PG
|6-6
|213
|No one smarter in the college game, and his rugged defending of twos and threes will be his calling card.
|62
|Justin Robinson
|Monmouth
|Sr.
|SG
|5-8
|175
|No one works harder, and Robinson can score with anyone. Big question is height relative to who he defends at the next level.
|63
|Jock Landale
|St. Mary’s
|Jr.
|C
|6-11
|255
|The shooting and rebounding is there, but can Landale defend fives?
|64
|Sindarius Thornwell
|South Carolina
|Sr.
|SG
|6-5
|211
|The questions about Thornwell -- tweener height, advanced age -- may fade if he keeps on excelling at everything else.
|65
|Bonzie Colson
|Notre Dame
|Jr.
|SF
|6-5
|225
|As long as he can transition to the wing, Colson should provide a ton of value for a team looking for defense and rebounding out of a bulked up second unit.
|66
|Kennedy Meeks
|North Carolina
|Sr.
|C
|6-10
|260
|No one looks more like a classic NBA rebounder than Meeks, and the numbers support it.
|67
|Jalen Adams
|Connecticut
|Soph.
|G
|6-3
|195
|Late season injury cut short his ambitious rise, but Adams was an elite recruit for a reason.
|68
|Peter Jok
|Iowa
|Sr.
|SG
|6-6
|205
|Let’s be clear: shooting is what will get him looks at the next level, absent the NBA athleticism or defensive matchup, but few can shoot it better.
|69
|Tim Kempton
|Lehigh
|Sr.
|PF
|6-10
|245
|Too bad Lehigh missed the tournament, and national audience didn’t get to see the next Mike Muscala out of the Patriot League.
|70
|Gary Clark
|Cincinnati
|Jr.
|PF
|6-8
|225
|Versatile wing will defend threes immediately and knows how to get to the basket.
|71
|Kris Jenkins
|Villanova
|Sr.
|SF
|6-6
|235
|Big shot history, NBA body and Jay Wright-infused instincts.
|72
|Bryant Crawford
|Wake Forest
|Soph.
|PG
|6-3
|200
|Tremendous attacker of the basket, should be able to defend ones at the next level, just needs to find that consistency at the defensive end.
|73
|John Gillon
|Syracuse
|Sr.
|SG
|6-0
|178
|Strong shooter with capacity for the explosive game.
|74
|Devin Robinson
|Florida
|Jr.
|SF
|6-8
|200
|Terrific rebounder for his size, shoots the three better than 39 percent, finisher who will entertain and impress teams at workouts. Could be low here.
|75
|Nigel Hayes
|Wisconsin
|Sr.
|PF
|6-8
|240
|At some point, all the winning and intelligence is enough to get the undersized four a chance at the next level.
