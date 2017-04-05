Raptors' Kyle Lowry, out since All-Star break, will return to lineup Wednesday
The All-Star guard will play in his first game since the midseason hiatus
Coming off a tough loss to the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night and locked in a fierce battle with the Washington Wizards for the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors got some welcome news Wednesday, as coach Dwyane Casey announced that All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will return to the lineup against the Pistons.
Lowry, who has not played with the team since before the All-Star break, was averaging a career-high 22.8 points and 6.9 assists per game before his wrist injury.
Despite being without Lowry for the past 21 games, the Raptors are an impressive 14-7 since the break, which is the fourth-best record in the league during that span. Bolstered by the additions of Serge Ibaka from the Magic and P.J. Tucker from the Suns, the Raptors relied heavily on their defense during Lowry’s absence, sporting a defensive rating of 102.7, the fourth-best mark in the league since the All-Star break.
On the other side of the ball, Lowry’s return will surely bolster the offense, which was fourth in the league before the All-Star break, but, even with the often heroic efforts from DeMar DeRozan, has been just 14th in the league since. Lowry was in the midst of a career year on the offensive end before his injury, and, with his return, the Raptors will now once again have a second option during crunch time.
Given the injury was to his shooting wrist, it will be interesting to see how long it takes Lowry to once again feel comfortable on the court. How quickly he is able to return to form -- if he is at all -- will go a long way toward determining how dangerous the Raptors can be in the postseason.
