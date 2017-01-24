Raptors' Kyle Lowry reportedly robbed by Philadelphia-area burglary ring
Investigators are reportedly trying to recover all the stolen jewelry
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was reportedly one of the victims of a Philadelphia-area burglary ring. Police sources told CBS Philly that Lowry's home in Philadelphia was robbed, and investigators are in the process of recovering the stolen jewels.
From CBS Philly:
CBS 3 watched as a team of investigators sorted through hundreds of pieces of jewelry inside V Jewelers in the 700 block of Sansom Street.
The scope of a multi-million dollar burglary ring that police say had its base at a store on Jewelers' Row, stretched across the Delaware Valley.
Police said they would run surveillance on their victims and go to extremes to avoid tripping sophisticated security systems.
...
Detectives said the connection to Jewelers Row was through a man identified as Wasim Shazad, owner and operator of V Jewelers.
Police said the store amounted to a front, where millions of dollars of stolen jewelry was moved, resold or melted down. Shazad is described in court papers as "the fence" of the criminal organization. Each defendant is charged with a slew of felony counts, including a corrupt organizations charge.
...
People across the area fell victim in the years-long burglary ring. Of the largest thefts, some $600,00 was taken from a home in Kennett Square. A half-million in jewelry was swiped from from a house in Lower Merion as $239,000 was taken from a residence in New Castle County. Another home in Lower Merion was nailed for $237,000. Police have linked a total of 15 burglaries in the case. That number is expected to rise.
Lowry declined to comment to CBS Philly through a Raptors spokesman. Wasim Shazad posted $250,000 bail and four alleged accomplices are still in Montgomery County jail.
