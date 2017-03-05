Reason for Festus Ezeli's delayed season-ending knee surgery is a dead giveaway
The center has yet to play a game for Portland
Back in December, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers center Festus Ezeli would have season-ending surgery on his injured left knee. The Blazers, however, have been silent on the subject until now. On Sunday, the team finally announced Ezeli would have surgery next week in Colorado.
Why the holdup? Well, this is unusual:
Ezeli, 27, has yet to play for the Blazers, and his future with the team appears to be up in the air. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Portland last summer, but only $1 million of his 2017-18 salary is guaranteed. The Blazers knew his knee would be a risk factor when signing him, but he had a setback early on and this turned into the worst-case scenario.
Given that Portland has big men Jusuf Nurkic, Meyers Leonard, Ed Davis and Noah Vonleh on the books for next season, it wouldn’t be shocking if it waived Ezeli before his contract guarantees on July 1. If the Blazers believe he can play like he did for the Golden State Warriors before hurting his knee last January, though, they could hold on to him.
Davis, by the way, is also out for the season . He will have shoulder surgery on Tuesday.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Smith restrained late in Cavs' loss
The injured guard got in a yelling match with Heat guard Rodney McGruder
-
Budenholzer suspended for bumping ref
This is a weird thing to happen twice
-
Okafor explains poor defense video
This at least helps you understand what he was thinking
-
Hawks claim Jose Calderon off waivers
The veteran, 35, is solid, but is he really a better option than Malcolm Delaney?
-
Draymond Green on ASG: 'Raise the money'
And coach Steve Kerr said it's a "joke" right now
-
Nowitzki plans to return for 20th season
The future Hall of Famer fully intends to complete his two-year deal with Dallas
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre