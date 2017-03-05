Reason for Festus Ezeli's delayed season-ending knee surgery is a dead giveaway

Back in December, it was reported that Portland Trail Blazers center Festus Ezeli would have season-ending surgery on his injured left knee. The Blazers, however, have been silent on the subject until now. On Sunday, the team finally announced Ezeli would have surgery next week in Colorado.

Why the holdup? Well, this is unusual:

ESPN Sources: For months Portland's Festus Ezeli sought a cadaver donor. One recently submitted, thus surgical procedure on knee next week. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 5, 2017

Ezeli, 27, has yet to play for the Blazers, and his future with the team appears to be up in the air. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Portland last summer, but only $1 million of his 2017-18 salary is guaranteed. The Blazers knew his knee would be a risk factor when signing him, but he had a setback early on and this turned into the worst-case scenario.

Given that Portland has big men Jusuf Nurkic, Meyers Leonard, Ed Davis and Noah Vonleh on the books for next season, it wouldn’t be shocking if it waived Ezeli before his contract guarantees on July 1. If the Blazers believe he can play like he did for the Golden State Warriors before hurting his knee last January, though, they could hold on to him.

Davis, by the way, is also out for the season . He will have shoulder surgery on Tuesday.