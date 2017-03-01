Red-hot Thunder make 12 straight 3s to start game, set franchise record

There’s warm, there’s hot and then there’s this.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were scorching -- we’re talking liquid hot magma -- to open Tuesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Thunder made 12 consecutive 3-pointers to start the game, which set franchise records for most consecutive 3s to begin a game and most total 3s made in a half.

The @okcthunder make their first 12 three-pointers!



They lead @utahjazz 61-53 at the half.



Russ: 21 PTS, 9 AST. pic.twitter.com/nRxSWSLbqt — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2017

Yes, 12-for-12. Again, 12 threes -- no misses. Even the Jazz Twitter account was begging for mercy.

.@okcthunder How bout you toss a miss in there every now and then, eh?!?! 😲 pic.twitter.com/SRmegMSKdZ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 1, 2017

According to Andy Larsen of Salt City Hoops, the odds of the Thunder, who came into the game shooting 32 percent from three, making 12 straight were 867361 to one. So, uh, yeah -- it was pretty unexpected.

Approximate odds of a 32 percent 3-point shooting team making 12 3s in a row: 867361 to 1. The Thunder just did it. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 1, 2017

Here’s how the 3-point barrage broke down:

Doug McDermott: 4-4

Russell Westbrook: 4-4

Alex Abrines: 2-2

Jerami Grant: 1-1

Andre Roberson: 1-1

Again, this team came into the game shooting 32 percent from behind the arc! I know the addition of McDermott was supposed to help the 3-point shooting, but this is ridiculous. According to Jazz radio announcer David Locke, the last time a team made 12 straight 3-pointers in an NBA game was in 1998.

Last time a team a hit 12 straight threes in a game was Seattle at Vancouver on jan 4th 1998 — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) March 1, 2017

The fun finally ended for the Thunder with 34 seconds left in the first half, when Westbrook’s deep pull-up three clanked off the front iron. Westbrook ... worthless.

The Thunder finished the first half shooting 21-35 overall and 12-13 on threes, but still remarkably only led the Jazz by eight points heading into halftime.