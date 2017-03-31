Reflecting on trade, Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins says Kings treated him like cattle

In a lengthy Q&A with The Undefeated’s Marc Spears, DeMarcus Cousins looked back at the trade that sent him from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans and said that his former team treated him like cattle. Cousins, who had previously called the Kings dishonest and cowardly for trading him after saying publicly and privately that they wouldn’t, is obviously still less than pleased with how it went down.

From The Undefeated:

The Pelicans can only offer a five-year, $180 million deal, which is about $30 million less than what the Kings could have offered. How much does the potential financial loss hurt? It was never about the money. I don’t play this game for money. Anyone that knows me knows that I don’t play for the money. I had money before. I’m perfectly fine. To say it doesn’t help me would be a lie. Of course I want it. It wasn’t about the money. It never was. I wanted my legacy to end in Sacramento. I invested so much time and energy. Everything I had, my whole heart was into that city. Just for it to end the way it did, that was the part that was f—-. But it was never about the money. I don’t give a s— about the money. Have you spoken to anyone managementwise with the Kings? Nope. Should you? For what? Honestly, Vivek tried to reach out. It was about two weeks later [after the trade]. I just told him, ‘Look, why are you reaching out to me two weeks later? There is no point. If you feel like you’re doing the right thing now, it just shows who you really are as an owner.’ That was my message back to him. And I haven’t spoken to him about it since. … But how would you have taken it if the Kings were up front about wanting to trade you? Of course, I would’ve been mad. But I still would have respected it. Come to me like a man. I’m a human being at the end of the day. Don’t treat me like a f—ing piece of cattle.

Cousins, who will play against Sacramento for the first time on Friday at Smoothie King Center, said he was “mentally gone” two weeks ago when trying to adjust to his new situation, so he took a trip to his hometown of Mobile, Alabama on an off day. He said that helped him put things in perspective and sounded extremely optimistic about the Pelicans’ future. His happiness in New Orleans, however, does not mean that he’s about to let the Kings off the hook for what he perceives as a betrayal. He never wanted to leave Sacramento , and he was hurt when the organization changed course, especially because he didn’t see it coming.

The cold, rational point of view here is that the NBA is a business and the Kings didn’t owe Cousins anything. That is not, however, how fellow players will see it. Cousins went out of his way to say publicly that he wanted to stay in Sacramento when the franchise was considered a laughingstock, and less than two weeks before the messy breakup, general manager Vlade Divac said definitively that the Kings wouldn’t trade him and hoped he’d be there for a long time. While Cousins was not always the picture of professionalism in Sacramento and the franchise didn’t break any rules with the trade, this is generally not how you do business. Other stars might refrain from badmouthing a former team like this, but Cousins has reason to take the trade personally.