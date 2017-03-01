Report: Andrew Bogut expected to sign with Cavs; considered Rockets, Celtics

Recently waived big man Andrew Bogut was coveted by plenty of contenders, but only one will get his services: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut will reportedly sign with the Cavs this weekend, after also strongly considering the Rockets and Celtics.

Sources: Andrew Bogut strongly considered Houston and Boston, made decision on Cleveland tonight. He's expected to sign this weekend. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2017

While it’s not yet official, perhaps Bogut himself is offering the ultimate confirmation:

Bogut will add some much needed front-court depth to the Cavs after an injury that will most likely keep Kevin Love out until the playoffs. The signing is also a blow to the Celtics, who could have used Bogut to help improve their dismal rebounding numbers.

The 7-foot veteran won a title with the Warriors and will add toughness and rim protection to the Cavs, who usually play with 6-foot-9 Tristan Thompson at center. Bogut is known for his effective (and borderline illegal) screen-setting ability, which should help free up the Cavs’ shooters even more.

Bogut likely won’t play huge minutes for the Cavs come playoff time, but will give them the flexibility to go with bigger lineups if they so desire. It also adds some insurance in case Love is unable to rejoin the team for the playoffs.

This is a big swing for the Eastern Conference. Had Boston added Bogut it might have begun to close the gap, but now Cleveland adds another player with championship pedigree to a team expected to make a third consecutive NBA Finals appearance.