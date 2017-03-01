Report: Andrew Bogut expected to sign with Cavs; considered Rockets, Celtics
The big man will add frontcourt depth to the NBA champions
Recently waived big man Andrew Bogut was coveted by plenty of contenders, but only one will get his services: the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bogut will reportedly sign with the Cavs this weekend, after also strongly considering the Rockets and Celtics.
While it’s not yet official, perhaps Bogut himself is offering the ultimate confirmation:
Bogut will add some much needed front-court depth to the Cavs after an injury that will most likely keep Kevin Love out until the playoffs. The signing is also a blow to the Celtics, who could have used Bogut to help improve their dismal rebounding numbers.
The 7-foot veteran won a title with the Warriors and will add toughness and rim protection to the Cavs, who usually play with 6-foot-9 Tristan Thompson at center. Bogut is known for his effective (and borderline illegal) screen-setting ability, which should help free up the Cavs’ shooters even more.
Bogut likely won’t play huge minutes for the Cavs come playoff time, but will give them the flexibility to go with bigger lineups if they so desire. It also adds some insurance in case Love is unable to rejoin the team for the playoffs.
This is a big swing for the Eastern Conference. Had Boston added Bogut it might have begun to close the gap, but now Cleveland adds another player with championship pedigree to a team expected to make a third consecutive NBA Finals appearance.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Russ with another 40-point triple-double
The MVP candidate picked up his 30th triple-double of the season
-
WATCH: Carter ejected for vicious elbow
The 40-year-old Grizzled veteran wasn't happy with the youngster
-
OKC makes 12 straight 3s to start game
It was raining threes in OKC
-
Durant hurts left knee, to undergo MRI
Golden State's superstar tried to stay in the game, but limped to the locker room
-
Stoudemire makes homophobic comments
Stoudemire added, "There's always a truth within a joke"
-
Jennings likely to sign with Wizards
The point guard was waived by the Knicks on Monday
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre