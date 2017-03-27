Report: Becky Hammon turns down Florida coaching job, will remain with the Spurs

In the summer of 2015, Becky Hammon made history by being the first woman to serve as a head coach of a team during the NBA Summer League, as she lead the San Antonio Spurs to the title out in Las Vegas. Last week, she was offered the opportunity to once again lead a team, as the Florida Gators deemed her their top coaching choice for the school’s women’s basketball team, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, on Monday afternoon, SB Nation’s Swish Appeal reported that Hammon declined the Gators’ offer and will remain with the Spurs.

While on the surface, it looked as if joining the Gators was a perfect fit for Hammon -- she thought about taking it for a few days -- Hammon has decided she will not take the coaching position at Florida. Instead, she will remain an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich. And while Florida’s offer was more than what Hammon was receiving with the Spurs, it was in the lower tier when it comes to the average salary in the SEC, multiple sources tell Swish Appeal.

The University of Florida reportedly hired Belmont’s Cameron Newbauer to fill its coaching vacancy. More, via the Associated Press:

The Gators spoke with trailblazing NBA assistant Becky Hammon about the open job, but according to a person familiar with the search, it became clear Hammon wanted to remain in the NBA. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because details of the coaching search have not been made public.

Whether she makes history by becoming the first woman to coach in the NBA, or decides to move to the collegiate level, there’s little doubt that Hammon will one day be a coach. But until she finds the right situation, there’s no better place to continue to learn than in San Antonio with Gregg Popovich.