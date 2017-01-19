Report: Ben Simmons' foot healed but No. 1 pick won't debut until after All-Star break

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, is making progress toward returning to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers after having surgery on his right foot. Simmons is on track to make his NBA debut after the All-Star break, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Barring a recovery setback, sources say the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft has a chance at being on course to take the hardwood near March. There still remains the possibility Simmons sits the entire season, sources said, but his situation will continue to be thoroughly evaluated throughout his comeback quest. During training camp, Simmons, 20, fractured the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot and was ruled out indefinitely following surgery. His foot has completely healed, sources say. His current rehab will be centered on gradually increasing his conditioning and on-court workload. Last week he participated in 5-on-5 drills for the first time. The Sixers organization is going about the process of bringing back their franchise player in a cautionary, delicate fashion.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid could be quite a duo. USATSI

When ESPN announced Tuesday that it would pick up the Sixers' game against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 27, there was speculation that Simmons could come back that night. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown quashed that Wednesday.

"There is no chance," Brown said, via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I am a social hermit. I have no idea what you are talking about. But I do know there is no chance that he will play then."

The news that Simmons' foot has "completely healed" is encouraging, but he needs to start scrimmaging with the team before coming back. There is no sense in rushing Simmons onto the court, even with center Joel Embiid talking about the team trying to make the playoffs.

If Simmons does indeed play this season, it'll be an exciting time for the franchise. Embiid looks like a future superstar, and with Nerlens Noel playing backup center, Philadelphia's defense has improved. The Sixers have more shooting than in recent seasons, and Simmons' passing ability could boost their offense. Unfortunately for Simmons, since he has already missed so much of the season and his teammate, Embiid, has been so great, he would have no shot at winning Rookie of the Year.