Report: Blazers interested in Suns' Tyson Chandler for defensive help

The Portland Trail Blazers are interested in Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. Chandler signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Suns in the summer of 2015, thinking that he was going to help them rise up the ranks of the Western Conference. Instead, they have regressed, and it's probably not the best situation for a 34-year-old center.

From ESPN:

Word is Portland, of late, has been tracking Tyson Chandler as a potential trade target, since the Phoenix center could certainly help the Blazers with their defensive issues.

Chandler, 34, has two seasons left on his contract after this season valued at $26.5 million, but it remains to be seen how willing the Suns are to part with their interior anchor after Chandler encouraged the club to resist outside trade interest last summer.