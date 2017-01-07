Report: Blazers interested in Suns' Tyson Chandler for defensive help

Portland does need a defensive-minded center

The Portland Trail Blazers are interested in Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. Chandler signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Suns in the summer of 2015, thinking that he was going to help them rise up the ranks of the Western Conference. Instead, they have regressed, and it's probably not the best situation for a 34-year-old center.

From ESPN:

Word is Portland, of late, has been tracking Tyson Chandler as a potential trade target, since the Phoenix center could certainly help the Blazers with their defensive issues.

Chandler, 34, has two seasons left on his contract after this season valued at $26.5 million, but it remains to be seen how willing the Suns are to part with their interior anchor after Chandler encouraged the club to resist outside trade interest last summer.

A few thoughts:

  • How much Chandler would actually help Portland is an open question. He's still one of the smartest team defenders around, but he's no longer the sort of a athletic menace that he used to be on that end, thwarting pick-and-rolls and protecting the rim en route to the 2012 Defensive Player of the Year award. The Blazers could sure use his communication on defense as they try to solidify themselves as a playoff team, but is he that much of an upgrade over Mason Plumlee, Meyers Leonard or Ed Davis? The answer is not a resounding yes anymore.
  • It's an appealing idea because Portland is still 28th in defensive rating and Chandler won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks when Terry Stotts was an assistant coach there. It seems like a short-term fix, though, when the Blazers really need a young rim protector who will peak with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum do. We don't know what a potential trade with the Suns would look like, and unless the Suns are willing to send him away on the cheap, Portland might be better served remaining patient or looking elsewhere for defensive help.
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories