Report: Brandon Jennings joins Wizards for rest of season, signs $1.2 million deal
The point guard, waived by the Knicks on Monday, has a new team
The Washington Wizards desperately wanted bench help at the trade deadline, and they responded by picking up former Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic.
They weren’t done adding bench assets, as ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that former Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings has signed a $1.2M deal with Washington.
The Wizards traded for Trey Burke in the offseason to be John Wall’s backup, but he has been a disappointment. Burke is averaging 4.9 points per game in just 12.4 minutes, after averaging more than 10 points per game in each of his three seasons in Utah.
It remains to be seen whether the Wizards release Burke to make room for Jennings, but the newcomer would likely immediately supplant Burke as Wall’s backup. Jennings averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Knicks in about 25 minutes per game, and filled in nicely as the starter during several games when Derrick Rose was out.
Jennings was a bona fide starting point guard for the Bucks and Pistons before tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2014-15 season. It’s unlikely he’ll ever reach that level again, but he can certainly push the pace and provide bench scoring for a Wizards team that is in dire need of some punch off the bench.
